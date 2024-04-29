Kylie Jenner is no stranger to hiding a pregnancy. Here's what fans are talking about regarding how her nails might give her away.

Kylie Jenner has two kids and became an expert at hiding pregnancies early on. The Kardashian-Jenner media mogul has been dating Dune actor Timothée Chalamet for over a year, and fans speculate that Jenner might be hiding a baby bump in 2024. Here’s why fans are convinced that this tiny detail about her nails might prove she’s pregnant.

Kylie Jenner fans think her changing nails are proof that she’s hiding a pregnancy

Kylie Jenner has two kids with Travis Scott: Stormi Website, 6, and Aire Webster, 2. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went to extreme lengths to hide her first pregnancy from the world, and she waited to announce Stormi after she gave birth. Now, her fans are keeping their eyes open for any signs of a pregnancy with her current boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

Many fans grew suspicious of a possible pregnancy after spotting Jenner in a Kardashian-Jenner group photo. While the rest of Jenner’s family appeared dressed to impress in the picture, Jenner sported a black sweatshirt, sweatpants, and a makeup-free face with her hair pulled back into a ponytail.

Now, fans are growing even more suspicious after photos recently posted of Jenner might not be that recent. Jenner promoted her new denim line, Khy, on social media and beyond in April 2024. The Sun reports that the recent photos posted show Jenner’s slender body in Khy jeans. Given Jenner’s physique, fans assumed this meant she was not pregnant. However, other fans noticed that her nail color in the photos isn’t the same as her nail color presently, proving that the photos were taken long ago.

“In Kylie’s story, she posted a video of her body, BUT HER NAILS DONT MATCH … she’s posting old videos because Kylie’s PREGNANT,” a fan wrote.

The star recently posted clips of her body to her Instagram Stories

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner | Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

The photos that Kylie Jenner used to promote Khy might not be the most recent photos of the Kardashian-Jenner family member. However, she appeared to prove her lack of pregnancy in her Instagram Stories. On April 26, 2024, she posted clips to her Instagram Stories of her wearing low-rise jeans and a one-shoulder T-shirt. Jenner posted the full-body image to promote Khy, but many fans also discussed whether the star hoped to debunk pregnancy rumors.

Despite the physical evidence of Jenner’s flat midsection, fans still think Jenner is posting old content.

“Like she couldn’t have filmed stuff early in the pregnancy to post now,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “Remember the lengths they took to hide Stormi?”

“I really don’t like to speculate on whether someone is pregnant or not, but a video that she posted proves nothing,” another fan explained. “For one, hasn’t she posted old clips while previously pregnant to throw people off? And for two, she could be pregnant and just not showing.”

Kylie Jenner reportedly introduced Timothée Chalamet to her 2 kids

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet tend to keep their romance private. According to a source, they’re still together in April 2024. “Kylie and Timothée have been keeping in touch while he’s been in [Manhattan] filming and are still together,” the source said, according to The Independent.

It’s unclear if Chalamet wants children or if Jenner wants more kids at this time. However, we know that Jenner introduced Chalamet to her two kids — but not as her boyfriend.

“Timothée has met them in group situations where there were other family members or friends around,” a source told Us Weekly. “It hasn’t been anything where it’s just Kylie, Timothée, and the kids in an intimate setting. And she introduced him as one of Mommy’s friends. Kylie feels like it’s [still] too soon to let them know anything about their relationship.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, follow Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s Instagram.