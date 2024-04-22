Kardashian-Jenner fans are highly suspicious that Kylie Jenner may be hiding another pregnancy. The 26-year-old has two children, Stormi and Aire, with her ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott. Now, new photos are speaking controversy, as Jenner’s baggie-clothing look could hide a bump.

A photo of Kylie Jenner with the other Kardashian-Jenner family members is sparking pregnancy rumors

Kylie Jenner is no stranger to hiding pregnancies. In the past, she discussed her decision to keep her pregnancy journeys private. In 2017, Jenner removed herself from the spotlight for a year to have her daughter, Stormi. When she returned to the spotlight in 2018, she revealed she had a baby with a sweet compilation video posted online. At the time, she explained that pregnancy was something she “needed to go through” on her own without public input.

So, could Jenner be gearing up to have another child in 2024? A now-deleted photo posted to Instagram shows the Kardashian-Jenner clan dressed to impress. However, Jenner stuck out, as she was the only family member not wearing a sleek outfit and makeup. The photo posted by The Sun shows Jenner wearing a baggie black tracksuit with her hair pulled back into a bun, prompting speculation. Her sisters and mother opted for sleek, tight black outfits.

“Kylie in her signature pregnancy tracksuit,” a Reddit fan wrote, according to The Sun. “Maybe that’s why they deleted it.”

Daniel Tosh claimed that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with Timothée Chalamet’s child

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the US Open Tennis Championships | Gotham/GC Images

This isn’t the first time pregnancy speculation has surrounded Kylie Jenner in recent months. According to TMZ, comedian Daniel Tosh discussed Jenner’s alleged pregnancy on his podcast. Tosh claimed that Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were having a baby together, and she had yet to announce the news.

So, how did Tosh come to this conclusion? He claimed he spoke to a Malibu grocery store employee who worked at a store where the Kardashian-Jenners were filming The Kardashians Season 5 season finale. During the finale, Jenner allegedly reveals she’s expecting.

Is there any truth to Tosh’s claim? According to TMZ, no. The Kardashin-Jenner family allegedly didn’t film at a grocery store for their season finale. Additionally, sources told TMZ that Jenner and Chalamet are not expecting to have a baby together. It’s also unclear if Chalamet and Jenner still date.

“This smells like Kris Jenner/PR to me,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “Daniel Tosh randomly gets this info, and then TMZ has sources to say it’s BS but do still address it with a story — and TMZ is tight with the Kardashians. … I didn’t know they were doing another season until this. So, it worked.”

Her recent Instagram posts don’t show signs of pregnancy

Eagle-eyed fans want to know whether Kylie Jenner is hiding another pregnancy. While the now-deleted Instagram photo of her in baggie sweats serves as a possible clue, her recent Instagram photos show no signs of her expecting. Jenner posted a photo showing her bare midriff on April 20, 2024. On April 12, 2024, she posted more pictures of her in a skin-tight orange dress.

While Jenner likely isn’t currently pregnant, she hasn’t ruled out having more kids in the future. In April 2023, she told HommeGirls magazine that she doesn’t know how many children she wants.

“I don’t have a number in my mind,” she said, according to People. “Some women do, but I don’t really have a plan. I think that whatever happens is meant to happen.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, follow Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s Instagram.