Kim Kardashian appeared to blur out Timothée Chalamet's name in her Instagram Stories post about the Kardashian-Jenner Easter dinner.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made headlines toward the end of 2023 with their public romance, and Kardashian-Jenner fans have been wondering where they stand as 2024 continues. Jenner and Chalamet seem like an unlikely couple, and many fans of the actor and the reality TV personality don’t support their relationship. Recently, Kim Kardashian caused a stir by posting about Easter dinner, as she seemingly tried to conceal Chalamet’s identity.

Kim Kardashian seemingly tried to blur Timothée Chalamet’s name from the Easter dinner table

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is known for their lavish get-togethers, and Easter Sunday is the perfect occasion for the family to gather. While fans speculate on the Kardashian-Jenner family’s love lives, Kylie Jenner caused a frenzy when she was seen publicly kissing Dune star Timothée Chalamet at the end of 2023.

So, where do Jenner and Chalamet stand now? Fans suspect they’re still very much together, as Kim Kardashian seemed to conceal Chalamet’s name tag at Easter dinner.

Kardashian posted a clip to her Instagram Stories showing the beautiful table set for Easter. The table included bouquets of bright spring flowers, moss, and nests of dyed eggs next to each table setting. Each table setting also included name tags.

“Yes, this table is … seriously, how cute are all the little details?” Kardashian commented in the clip as her camera showed the tablescape. Fans on Reddit noticed that Kardashian appeared to blur out one of the names on a name tag that seems to be Chalamet’s.

“Kim should’ve filmed the other side,” a fan wrote. “Blurring out his name made it obvious that it’s him.”

“Blurring out Timothée is so funny, I can’t,” another fan wrote.

While some fans wondered if Travis Scott sat next to Jenner, others pointed out that Scott spent the holiday in a different state.

“It’s not Khloe (she’s on the other side); it’s not Travis (he’s in NYC); it’s not Stassi [Karanikolaou]; she came Wednesday and left early Saturday and went back to her own family for Easter in LA,” another fan wrote. “It’s 100% Timothée because why else would they blur out someone’s name that’s sitting beside Kylie?”

Some fans think Kim Kardashian is trying to bring more attention to the romance

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the U.S. Open

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is far from dumb and naive. While Kim Kardashian blurring out a name on a name tag might seem like her attempt to conceal that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet spent Easter together, fans think she wants to bring more attention to the couple for the benefit of keeping the family in the media.

“Come on, people,” a fan wrote on Reddit. “Kim did that totally on purpose. It’s part of the game. Look how much attention they’ve gotten for it?”

“If anyone thinks this is ‘reaching,’ you have to have the strongest case of denial, because why would Kim randomly blur out one name but keep all of the others unblurred?” another fan pointed out. “And sitting right next to Kylie, come on.”

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner went public with their romance in September 2023

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have stayed notoriously quiet regarding their romance. However, they let go of their cautious ways and dove head-first into PDA at Beyoncé’s birthday concert on Sept. 4, 2023. Less than a week later, they were seen kissing once more at the U.S. Open men’s finals.

In December 2023, a source told People that Chalamet and Jenner were officially calling each other “boyfriend/girlfriend,” and they were “incredibly happy” with where their romance was headed. Chalamet reportedly felt “in awe” of Jenner and thinks she’s an “amazing mom.”

“He is very supportive of her career, and she of his,” the source explained. “They both try to attend important events for each other. He is very good for Kylie. Since dating him, she seems very content, relaxed, and focused. Her family loves him.”

Fans speculated that Jenner and Chalamet broke up at the beginning of 2024. However, Kim Kardashian’s Easter reveal puts that theory to rest. It appears Jenner and Chalamet are likely going strong.

