Dolly Parton is elated by Khloé Kardashian's response to her new line of Duncan Hines baking products. Here's what the country star sent the reality star.

Dolly Parton is one of country music’s biggest stars, and she’s known for her incredible music, beautiful looks, and philanthropy. While celebrities Today come and go with the trends, everyone loves Parton — even the Kardashians. Khloé Kardashian posted a big thank you to Parton after Parton stated that she felt “absolutely floored” by Kardashian’s support of her baking venture.

Dolly Parton said she’s ‘absolutely floored’ that Khloé Kardashian shared her Duncan Hines baking products

Everyone loves Dolly Parton, and the Kardashians are no different. In early March 2024, Parton promoted her line of baking products with Duncan Hines. The collection includes Blueberry Muffin Mix, Cinnamon Swirl Crumb Cake & Muffin Mix, Cinnamon Swirl Crumb Cake & Muffin Mix, Creamy Chocolate Buttercream Frosting, a Parton-inspired oven mitt, collectible magnet, recipe cards, and more.

“Sugar and spice and everything nice! Well, that’s my motto when baking my Duncan Hines Cinnamon Swirl Crumb Cake,” Parton says in an Instagram ad to promote her new products. “I can’t wait for you to try it. You’re gonna love this.”

On March 20, 2024, Khloé Kardashian posted a photo of Parton’s branded goodies that she got for herself. Kardashian posted a photo of the Sweet Cornbread mix, the Fabulously Fudgy Brownie mix, the Blueberry Muffin mix, cake mixes, the oven mitt, the branded spatula, and more. “Will never ever ever get over this,” she captioned her Instagram story. “DREAMS MADE!!!!!! Thank you!!!!!” Kardashian tagged Duncan Hines and Parton in the image.

Parton noticed Kardashian’s post and sent her a response. “Hey Khloe, it’s Dolly here; I am absolutely floored that you put my goodies up on your Instagram,” Parton wrote back. “Who says you can’t have your cakes and eat ’em too? Or your biscuits or your muffins or whatever; I hope you enjoy all of them. I still can’t believe you did that. I love you for it. Hope to meet you one day. Love, Dolly.”

Khloé Kardashian responded to the love from Dolly Parton

Khloé Kardashian is a massive star, but she was still starstruck when she received a response from the country queen herself, Dolly Parton. On March 21, 2024, Kardashian reposted Parton’s loving response to her Instagram Stories.

“Is this a dream?!?! Can someone pinch me? I love you!!!!!” Kardashian wrote over the post.

While Parton and Kardashian have seemingly never met in person, Parton has interacted with the Kardashian-Jenner family in the past. In July 2021, Kim Kardashian posted a photo of herself on Instagram showing her body in a lavender two-piece swimsuit. She included a Parton quote in the post.

“Don’t get too busy making a living that you forget to work on making a life – Dolly Parton,” Kim captioned the photo, according to Today.

Parton noticed. “You’re doing great, sweetie,” she replied.

The country superstar has a new cookbook coming out in September 2024

Dolly Parton’s partnership with Duncan Hines began in 2022, and she’s launching new products in 2024. Along with her cake, pancake, and muffin mixes, Parton has a new cookbook coming out in September 2024. Parton and her sister, Rachel Parton George, wrote Good Lookin’ Cookin’ together.

“I love good cooking, but not as much as I love my sister Rachel. So, getting to combine the two was a joy beyond belief for me,” Parton stated, according to iHeart. “I do believe you’re going to love all these great recipes, and I think you’re gonna have as much fun reading these stories and things that we put together for you as we did. I can’t wait to get this book in your hands, and for you to get this food on your table.”

“This book has always been a dream of mine,” George added. “Cooking with my sister, Dolly, looking through favorite recipes, and recalling stories has been great fun. Through the years, we’ve washed many dishes, cleaned up plenty of spills, and shared a lot of laughter. And somehow, we always manage to end up with good-lookin’ cookin’!”

