Dolly Parton Hopes Fans ‘Bake Up Some Special Memories’ With Four Baking Mixes That Honor Her Southern Roots

After a successful first rollout of baking products in early 2022, Dolly Parton again partnered with Duncan Hines to share more favorite baked goods with her millions of fans. The humanitarian and entertainer lent her name and likeness to a new set of mixes to recreate her favorite childhood foods, including biscuits, cornbread, and two types of brownies. These new items debut in stores beginning this month.

Dolly Parton poses with her newest lines of baking mixes in collaboration with Duncan Hines | PR Newswire

Dolly Parton first launched a collaboration with Duncan Hines in Jan. 2022

Parton’s original line of products with Duncan Hines included cake mixes and frostings. Dolly’s favorite family recipes inspired the products, such as Coconut and Banana Puddin’ Cake. Both batters pair with Parton’s creamy chocolate and vanilla buttercream frostings.

Of the first collaboration, Parton said in a press release, “I have always loved to cook. Growing up in the south, I especially love that authentic Mom and Pop kind of cooking.”

Furthermore, “I am excited to launch my line of cake mixes and frostings with Duncan Hines. Bringing that sweet, Southern-style baking experience, I enjoy to others.”

Dolly Parton hopes fans ‘bake up some special memories’

The newest products in Parton’s collaboration with Duncan Hines include cornbread, biscuit, and two brownie mixes. Her favorite family recipes inspired these products. The easy-to-use mixes bring some of the country superstar’s favorite sweet treats to the tables of her devoted fans.

“I knew Duncan Hines and I were bringing something special to the baking aisle when we launched our partnership last year. I’ve been thrilled by the response,” said Parton in a press release.

“I’m really excited to launch more baking mixes steeped in my Southern roots, like cornbread and biscuits. I think folks are going to like them. I hope they’ll bake up some special memories with family and friends.”

To thekitchn, Parton revealed she listened to what her audience would like in formulating her new products. The entertainer noted how easy the instructions are, even for novice cooks.

“There are recipes on the back of the boxes, so you can’t really make a mistake,” she shared. “If you are a good cook, you could add a few extras of your own.”

When will the newest additions to the superstar’s baking line be available to fans?

Dolly Parton’s newest products with Duncan Hines will be available in late Jan. 2023 | PR Newswire

The new products will hit store shelves nationwide this month. Early access to all the products will be made available shortly as part of a limited-edition collection box. Then, the package drops on Feb. 8 on the Duncan Hines website.

Furthermore, this unique collection includes a collectible tea towel, a spatula, and new mixes. Recipe cards contain instructions to enhance the products further. The cards include Parton’s favorite cheddar chive biscuits, jalapeno cornbread, pecan brownies, and peanut butter brownie skillet sundae.

Parton is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In 2006, she penned a cookbook titled Dolly’s Dixie Fixins: Love, Laughter, and Lots of Good Food. This book contains more than 100 recipes inspired by her childhood, Dollywood, and travels.

Parton is also known for her philanthropic work. In 2020, she donated $1M toward creating Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. She plans an album of rock music songs to be released sometime this year.