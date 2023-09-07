Are they crazy in love? Here's what a body language expert and psychic said about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's appearance together at Beyonce's concert.

The stars were out in full force for Beyoncé’s recent Renaissance tour stops outside Los Angeles. A number of celebrities packed SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California to see the “CUFF IT” singer’s concert. On hand for Queen Bey’s show on Sept. 4 were Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, who got people talking as it was the first time they publicly appeared together as a couple.

The two packed on plenty of PDA during the show but had social media buzzing as some weren’t buying it. Now a body language expert and psychic is weighing in on that and predicting what the future holds for The Kardashians star and Dune actor.

(L): Kylie Jenner at 2023 Met Gala | Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, (R): Timothee Chalamet at the film premiere of ‘Dune Part Two’ | Greg Doherty/WireImage

Psychic says Jenner and Chalamet’s body language was off and they lacked chemistry

Inbaal Honigman is a body language expert and psychic astrologer who has been reading Tarot since the mid-90s. She has given predictions for Big Brother’s Little Brother, Elle Magazine, and talkSPORT radio to name a few. Now, Honigman is discussing Jenner and Chalamet’s romance following their debut as a couple at Beyoncé’s concert and says they lacked passion and chemistry.

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, Honigman pointed out that “The kiss between Kylie and Timothée appears a little unpracticed as if they’ve not spent much time together before. They embrace as they kiss, hugging but not fully, not warmly. Their arms remain dangling, so they’re not entirely immersed in the kiss. As they lock lips, and immediately after, one of them looks to the side, then another, as if they’re checking what others are thinking about their union.

“New lovers are more likely to be entirely obsessed with one another, and this couple still isn’t in that place. Even the way that Timothée’s hand strokes Kylie’s bum is not exactly passionate. It’s a comforting stroke, like a friend, and there’s no squeeze in it at all. He’s not pulling her towards him, which would be expected with such an intimate touch.”

Honigman continued: “Kylie and Timothée [didn’t] look loved up, their passion is barely there and they don’t move in unison, like couples who are in love. They bop in a mismatched way, they don’t seem to share jokes with one another, and there’s no special bond between those two at the moment. A veteran couple uses the same moves and the same pace as one another, and these two do not.”

Will their romance last?

Based on her observations, the psychic gave her prediction on whether the two could be in it for the long haul.

Honigman opined that “Kylie and Timothée could be considering a relationship, but they’re not falling in love quite yet.”

She added: “Overall, it does not appear to be a fling for Kylie and Timothée at all. The semi-passionate kissing, the safety that they offer one another in the way that they touch, does not scream passion — rather those are signs of a couple who are getting to know each other. They’re both interested in a long-term thing, and they’re trying to find out whether they’re compatible.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.