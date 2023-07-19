Find out what a celebrity astrologer and psychic is saying about Hollywood power couple "Kravis," as well as Mr. and Mrs. Bieber.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship has been making headlines ever since the two first got together in early 2021. In October of that same year, Barker popped the question. And in 2022 the pair had not one, not two, but three weddings which were all showcased on their reality series ‘Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis of course. In June 2023, the inseparable duo announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Now a celebrity psychic and astrologer is revealing what Kardashian and Barker’s Zodiac signs really say about their marriage. Plus, the tarot reader explains that another power couple, Justin and Hailey Bieber, actually find time away from each other “exciting.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen in attendance during the UFC 264 event | Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Astrologer reveals that Barker’s sign ‘likes to keep secrets’

Inbaal Honigman is a psychic astrologer who has been reading Tarot since the mid-90s. She has given predictions for Big Brother’s Little Brother, Elle Magazine, and talkSPORT radio to name a few. Now, Honigman is discussing the Poosh founder’s relationship with the Blink 182 drummer.

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, Honigman said: “Youthful Aries Kourtney is a natural mate to active Scorpio Travis Barker. Both Aries and Scorpio are ruled by the planet Mars, which is the planet of passion and war. They’ll fight passionately and love passionately.”

The astrologer added: “Scorpio likes to keep secrets, and Aries is compulsively honest, but they’re both quick to kiss and make up.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the UFC 285 event | Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Hogiman also read the chart of Karadashian’s younger sister, Kendall Jenner, who is rumored to be dating rapper Bad Bunny.

“Loyal Scorpio Kendall is a natural match for sensitive Pisces Bad Bunny. Both are water signs, which means they are both emotionally mature,” Hogiman noted. “Water signs love to be in love, they love families and close relationships and adore kids and big gatherings full of relatives and friends. Scorpio is intense whereas Pisces is easygoing, but their similarities far outweigh their differences.”

Psychic says ‘spending time apart’ can be ‘exciting’ for Justin and Hailey Bieber

Another celebrity couple who has been in the news a lot lately is Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. Following rumors that the “Sorry” singer, who reportedly had a fling with Kardashian several years ago, had secretly split his wife, Hailey shut down the chatter. She did so with an Instagram post as they celebrated their pal’s birthday and took some snaps in a photo booth together.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber seen out and about in LA | BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The pair were then spotted at Drake’s concert in New York City putting to bed any rumors that they had gone their separate ways. However, according to Honigman, the model and recording artist don’t mind spending some time apart as it can be “exciting for them.”

She explained: “Creative Pisces Justin is a fun match for his adventurous Sagittarius wife Hailey. Both Pisces and Sagittarius are mutable signs, which means that they thrive on change. Justin and Hailey enjoy it when work takes them far away, and even spending time apart can be exciting for them. Pisces Justin will bring in the romance, and Sagittarian Hailey will bring in the laughter, to create a happy home full of joy.”