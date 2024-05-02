Amy Duggar King recent spoke out against her disgraced cousin Josh Duggar, and she has no love for her family member. She's hoping for more jail time. She even said she hopes he "messes up again" so he spend more time behind bars.

Amy Duggar King was an outsider in the Duggar family’s world. While the supersized family was on TLC, she remained tightlipped about the goings-on inside the ultraconservative Christian family’s Springdale, Arkansas home. Since the end of the series and Josh Duggar’s arrest and conviction on child pornography charges, she’s been more open about her own experiences with the Duggars. Recently, she sat down to talk about her troubled cousin, and she held nothing back. Duggar King said she hopes Josh Duggar ends up serving an even longer prison sentence.

Duggar family cousin says she hopes Josh Duggar messes up again

There isn’t a lot of love lost between Duggar King and most of her famous family. While she remains close to a select few family members, she appears to have written off most of her family, including her aunt and uncle, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. She has also written off her cousin, as he serves more than a decade behind bars for possessing and receiving child pornography.

In a recent chat with People, Duggar King discussed her cousin and his crimes. She even delved into what she thinks went wrong. While she said she suspects something traumatic happened to Josh to make him act so terribly, she couldn’t wager a guess as to what that might have been. Duggar King admits she has no insider knowledge about any traumatic incidents in Josh’s childhood.

She did say she didn’t think he was someone who could be rehabilitated. The TV personality believes that he should spend more time behind bars. Duggar King feels so strongly about Josh’s chance of reoffending that she said she hopes he “messes up” again so he does spend more time in a federal lockup. Josh is slated to be released in 2032. His prison release date could change for any number of reasons, including jailhouse behavioral issues.

Amy Duggar King was happy to talk about Josh Duggar and his prison term, but she admits she has no more knowledge about the situation than most of the public. In fact, she’s decided to keep her distance from most of her family. In her chat with People, Duggar King said she has no plans to reach out to any family member who defends Josh Duggar.

The small business owner said she doesn’t mingle with the people who defend Josh. She’s cut them off in an attempt to protect her own peace and her son’s safety. While Duggar King didn’t name any names, Duggar family critics can ascertain that she’s talking about her aunt and uncle. She’s probably also throwing shade at a handful of her cousins and Josh’s wife, Anna Duggar. Anna has been a staunch supporter of her troubled husband.

Amy does remain in contact with Jill Dillard, who is largely estranged from her famous family. Amy has praised Jill’s bravery in recent years. She has not spoken openly about other family members she remains closely linked to. That may be out of respect for their privacy. Several Duggar offspring have opted to remove themselves from public life.