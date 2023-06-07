Anna Duggar ‘Isn’t a Fan’ of Jill Duggar, Believes She’s ‘Toxic’ After Documentary

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets deeply exposes the Duggar family and the IBLP community. Jill Duggar is the only one of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s kids to take part in the docuseries. And she talks about her experience growing up in her household. Unfortunately, Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, doesn’t approve of the documentary and doesn’t like that Jill participated.

Anna Duggar believes Jill Duggar is ‘toxic’ for participating in ‘Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets’

Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, publicly supported Josh for years despite his wrongdoings. Before his arrest for downloading child sexual abuse material, she supported him when he participated in the infidelity website Ashley Madison. Anna also seemed unphased by reports of his previous molestation of his sisters. And when Josh was arrested, she posted to Instagram that she believed in his innocence.

Anna wasn’t in Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, and she’s also deleted her social media. A source shared that she doesn’t approve of Jill Duggar’s involvement in the docuseries.

“Josh’s wife Anna isn’t a fan of Jill,” the Duggar family insider shared with In Touch Weekly. “While she isn’t saying much, I hear that she doesn’t want to watch the documentary and thinks the people who participated are toxic.”

Jill hasn’t made any comments on whether she still speaks to Anna now that Josh is in prison.

Cousin Amy Duggar, a notoriously outspoken member of the family, also took part in the docuseries. She’s made several attempts to convince Anna to leave Josh, but she’s told her online followers that Anna won’t hear it.

Josh Duggar’s wife still lives on Duggar family property

Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, likely doesn’t speak to Jill Duggar, but she’ll forever be connected to the Duggar family. She still reportedly lives on Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s property with her and Josh’s seven children.

Reports in late 2022 suggested Anna might have been prepping for a move to Texas to stay closer to Josh who resides in FCI Seagoville in Seagoville, Texas. But it seems that never happened. Additional sources claimed Josh didn’t want Anna to move closer to him. Josh allegedly feared that “if Anna is distanced from his family, she might be influenced to leave him.”

“He thinks it will create too much of a disconnection for her and his kids,” an insider told In Touch Weekly. “He doesn’t want anyone but Anna and his immediate family [guiding] his children.”

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is available to stream on Prime Video.

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

