Hallmark Channel is getting ready for beach days and barbecues. The network’s “Countdown to Summer” programming event kicks off in May with new movies featuring Cindy Busby, Virgin River actor Ben Hollingsworth, and Stephen Huszar from Chesapeake Shores.

This month, fans can also look forward to the Hallmark Channel debut of A Lifelong Love and Big Sky River: The Bridal Path, which previously aired on Hallmark Mystery. Plus, new episodes of When Calls the Heart Season 11 continue to air on Sunday nights throughout the month. Keep reading for our rundown of the Hallmark movie schedule for May 2024.

‘A Lifelong Love’

Andrea Brooks of When Calls the Heart plays an aspiring poet named Annika who teams up with her ex-boyfriend, a photographer named Ryan (Patch May), to document her grandfather Abe’s (Tom Young) quest to find his old flame Ruth (Brenda Gorlick). But will Annika’s perfectionistic tendencies put the project, and a potential reconciliation with Ryan, at risk?

A Lifelong Love airs Saturday, May 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

‘A Whitewater Romance’

Cindy Busby teams up with Virgin River’s Ben Hollingsworth for A Whitewater Romance. Busby plays a woman named Maya who attends an exclusive business retreat in the Rocky Mountains. When she’s forced to team up with her rival Matt (Hollingsworth), an unlikely connection emerges.

A Whitewater Romance airs Saturday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

‘Everything Puppies’

Get ready for an avalanche of adorableness in Everything Puppies. Pascal Lamothe-Kipness, Chesapeake Shores actor Stephen Huszar, and Kathryn Davis star in this movie about an entrepreneur who hopes to make it big with her innovative line of dog treats and toys and ends up finding love with a handsome client.

Everything Puppies airs Saturday, May 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

‘Big Sky River: The Bridal Path’

The sequel to 2022’s Big Sky River, Big Sky River: The Bridal Path reunites Tara (Emmanuelle Vaugier) and Boone (When Calls the Heart’s Kavan Smith) as they work to blend their families ahead of their wedding, which proves to be more of a challenge than they expected.

Big Sky River: The Bridal Path airs Saturday, May 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

‘Family Practice Mysteries: Coming Home’

Brendan Penny and Amanda Schull in ‘Family Practice Mysteries: Coming Home’ | ©2024 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Allister Foster

Mystery enthusiasts can also look forward to a new movie on Hallmark Mystery in May 2024. Family Practice Mysteries: Coming Home stars Amanda Schull as retired Army doctor Rachel Hunt. Following the death of her husband in combat, she’s moved back to her small hometown with her teenage sons and is working as a family practice physician. When one of her patients suddenly dies, Rachel is convinced something strange is going on. But police detective Jack Quinn (Brendan Penny) isn’t convinced there’s a crime to be solved.

Family Practice Mysteries: Coming Home premieres Friday, May 17 on Hallmark Mystery. Hallmark Movies Now subscribers can stream the movie starting May 2.

