‘When Calls the Heart’ Star Andrea Brooks Welcomes Baby No. 2

Congratulations are in order! When Calls the Heart star Andrea Brooks has welcomed her second child, a boy named Levon.

Andrea Brooks of ‘When Calls the Heart’ celebrates the arrival of her new baby

Andrea Brooks during an appearance on Hallmark Channel’s ‘Home & Family’ in February 2020 | Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Brooks announced her happy news in a Dec. 17 Instagram post. The Hallmark Channel actor shared a black-and-white photo of herself snuggling her newborn. She captioned the image with a heart.

ET had more details on the little one’s arrival. He weighed 10 lbs, 6 oz. His name is a nod to Brooks’ favorite Elton John song, “Levon.”

Brooks has played Faith Carter on When Calls the Heart since 2015. She also played Eve Teschmacher in the CW’s Supergirl. She has one other child. Her daughter Viola was born in November 2019.

The ‘When Calls the Heart’ cast congratulates their co-star

Several of Brooks’ When Calls the Heart co-stars were quick to offer their congratulations to the new mom.

“Perfection. Congratulations mama!!!” Pascale Hutton, who plays Rosemary Coulter on the show, commented on Brooks’ post.

“So happy for you guys!!!,” wrote Erin Krakow, who plays Elizabeth Thornton.

Several other Hallmark stars also chimed in to share their well-wishes, including Lacey Chabert, Tammy Gillis, and Benjamin Charles Watson.

Will Andrea Brooks be in ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10?

Andrea Brooks as Faith Carter in ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 9 | ©2022 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: David Dolsen

When Calls the Heart fans may be wondering if Brooks’ pregnancy will affect whether her character will appear in the show’s upcoming 10th season. During season 7, Faith left Hope Valley mid-way through the season to further her medical education in Chicago. In reality, Brooks was on maternity leave with her first baby.

“When I had to announce I was pregnant, it ended up being kind of the perfect marriage of a situation,” she said during an appearance on Hallmark Channel’s Bubbly Sesh podcast in March 2020. “We were able to send her off to pursue her dreams.”

While we don’t yet know whether Brooks will appear in all of When Calls the Heart Season 10, we do know that she was hard at work filming new episodes earlier this fall. She shared a number of updates from the set on her social media, including an Instagram post in mid-November where she celebrated finishing work on the show’s upcoming season.

“Bumping my way across the finish line! Last day of shooting for season 10,” she captioned the selfie taken in her trailer. “Could not have done it without all the support from this incredible cast and crew. Love you guys to pieces.”

In the post, Brooks also expressed hope that When Calls the Heart would continue beyond season 10. “Thank you @hallmarkchannel for continuing to allow us to tell stories from Hope Valley,” she wrote. “Season 11 would be… heaven?”

When Calls the Heart Season 10 will air in 2023 on Hallmark Channel.

