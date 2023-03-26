Anna Duggar Possibly Knew About Josh Duggar’s Cell Phone in Prison

Duggar family followers are closely monitoring Josh Duggar and his prison stint. Josh was sentenced to over 12 years in prison after he was found guilty of obtaining child sexual abuse material. More recently, the prison found he obtained a cell phone while behind bars, landing him in solitary confinement. New reports suggest Anna Duggar might’ve known about the cell phone.

Josh Duggar’s prison sentence was extended after he was caught with a cell phone

Josh Duggar reportedly failed to follow the rules at FCI Seagoville in Seagoville, Texas. According to E! News, Josh received an additional two months on top of his 151-month sentence, and this came after he spent time in solitary confinement for having a cell phone.

A family member of an inmate spoke to The Sun about the situation. They explained that the Special Housing Unit (SHU) conditions aren’t good.

“He went into the SHU for having a cellphone,” the insider noted. “I can tell you that the SHU there is so bad that the regional office was just down there to see what was going on. They’ve been keeping prisoners in the SHU indefinitely, not letting them have DHO hearings, which let them know when they’re getting out.”

Multiple complaints have been filed against FCI Seagoville regarding the staff and conditions. “My family member has had situations where he’s had a cold or COVID,” another source noted. “And sometimes it’s a couple of days before he’s able to get any kind of attention at all.”

Anna Duggar possibly knew about her husband’s cell phone

Duggar family followers on Reddit found information suggesting Anna Duggar might’ve known about Josh Duggar’s secret cell phone. This information hasn’t been confirmed or denied by the Duggar family. But followers think this could mean that Anna was aware of the cell phone’s existence

“Complicit could just mean she knew and didn’t report it,” a follower noted.

“This is what the article says, that she knew and didn’t tell on him,” another follower wrote. “Speaks to her ability to ‘supervise’ him upon release though. I wonder what else Anna has swept under the rug for Josh, or what she’s willing to.”

“Assuming he had the phone to talk to her, it’s not hard to believe,” another Reddit user added.

What does Anna Duggar think about Josh Duggar now?

Anna Duggar deleted her Instagram after Josh Duggar began his stint in prison. But she was vocal about supporting her husband before her social media disappeared. Given what Anna’s said in the past, she likely still believes in Josh’s innocence.

With that said, a source told In Touch Weekly that Anna might be open to exploring her options regarding her future. “Divorce is not something she wants, but she’d be lying if she said she hasn’t questioned her future with Josh,” the source said. “Anna married Josh for better or worse and it can’t get any worse than this.” While she “wants Josh by her side, as a husband and as a father to their children,” she knows it “isn’t physically possible for now, or the near future.”

