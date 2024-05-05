Susan Noles has been a fan pick for the first season of 'The Golden Bachelorette,' but it looks like she's met a man in a more organic way. She dished about her love life in a recent interview.

ABC has yet to announce who will become the first-ever golden bachelorette. For months, The Golden Bachelor fans have been discussing which contestants from Gerry Turner’s season they’d like to see lead their own season. While several names have been tossed around, Susan Noles is a popular pick. The dating show contestant might be a bit too busy to look for love on national TV. Noles is dating a man, and she met him in the most interesting place.

Susan Noles might have found love at Marshall’s

You can find love in the oddest of places, insists The Golden Bachelor contestant, Susan Noles. In a recent interview with People, Noles dished about her current love life. Someone has sparked her interest. She told the publication that she’s been out on a “couple” of dates with a suitor she met while shopping at Marshall’s.

Susan Noles and Gerry Turner | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Noles elaborated on the meet-cute. She said a gentleman approached her while she was shopping in Marshall’s and asked for a photo. Apparently, He was a big fan of The Golden Bachelor and didn’t stop at asking for a photo. He scored himself a date and then a follow-up. Noles didn’t mention whether she plans to meet up with her mystery man again, but it sounds promising. If things get serious between Noles and her mystery man, she’s probably out of the running for the first season of The Golden Bachelorette.

Plenty of other names have been mentioned as potential golden bachelorettes

While a new romance is certainly fun news, Noles’ recent admission has bummed out some The Golden Bachelor fans. Many viewers had hoped that Noles would become the first-ever golden bachelorette. Her new love interest seems to preclude her from appearing as the lead in the series.

Gerry Turner and Leslie Fhima | Disney/John Fleenor

Fans might still get to see Noles, though. The fan favorite told People that she isn’t against appearing on The Golden Bachelorette. Still, from the sounds of it, she’s more interested in being a consultant than a woman searching for her golden love.

If Noles is out of the running, there are two other cast members that fans are interested in seeing as the lead. Both Leslie Fhima, the runner-up on Gerry Turner’s season, and Joan Vassos, a contestant who self-eliminated to attend to a family emergency, are heavily discussed by fans. Viewers have argued that either woman deserves another chance at finding love.

Luann de Lesseps | Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

While it would be traditional for the network to pick a former contestant to lead the series, ABC may go in a different direction. Several celebrities have discussed getting involved. Kathie Lee Gifford addressed the possibility of joining the franchise during an interview for Today. Luann de Lesseps has made it clear she’d love to find love on the dating competition. Soap Opera royalty Susan Lucci has even been discussed as a possible lead.