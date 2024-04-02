Kathie Lee Gifford has not been approached about appearing on 'The Golden Bachelorette,' but her son, Cody, would be happy to see her appear. Her daughter isn't so sure.

ABC is set in their decision to move ahead with a season of The Golden Bachelorette after the success of Gerry Turner’s The Golden Bachelor season. The network announced they would be moving forward with the series in February, but they have yet to announce who will star as the first-ever golden bachelorette. Several names have been thrown into the ring, including a couple of celebrities and a handful of contestants from Turner’s season.

Fans of the series have tossed around Kathie Lee Gifford’s name while discussing potential golden bachelorettes. Gifford insists she hasn’t been approached about the series but has discussed it with her family. She recently revealed that her children are divided regarding her potentially appearing on the dating show. ‘

Kathie Lee Gifford’s kids don’t agree on whether she should appear on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’

Last week, Gifford appeared on Today to discuss her new Amazon Prime series, The Baxters, but the conversation moved to The Golden Bachelorette. While everyone agreed Gifford would make a great lead, she insists she has yet to be approached about the project. Still, there has clearly been a discussion about it with her family.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Gifford told her former costar, Hoda Kotb, that her kids had differing opinions on the prospect of her appearing. She said her son, Cody Gifford, is totally on board with his mom appearing on the series. Her daughter, Cassidy Gifford, is much more reluctant about it. She said Cassidy wants to avoid seeing her mom date a variety of men on television. Gifford has opted not to share whether or not she’s up for the challenge just yet.

How old are Kathie Lee Gifford’s kids?

While Kathie Lee Gifford’s kids have different opinions about her possibly appearing on The Golden Bachelorette, the final decision would be hers and, of course, ABC’s. Both of Gifford’s children are adults with lives of their own.

Kathie Lee Gifford and family appear on ‘Family Feud’ | Byron Cohen via Getty Images

Her eldest child, Cody Gifford, is 34. He married in 2020 and works as a media consultant. According to Us Weekly, he and his wife, Erika Brown, welcomed their second child in November. Cassidy Gifford, 30, is an actor who also wed in 2020. She and her husband, Ben Wierda, welcomed their first child together last year. Cassidy is starring, alongside her mother, in The Baxters.

Gifford was married to Frank Gifford from 1986 until his death in 2015. In 2023, it was reported that Gifford had been dating a businessman since 2022, but it appears the duo have gone their separate ways. Gifford never publicly discussed the relationship or the breakup. Before marrying Frank Gifford, she was married to composer Paul Johnson. They divorced in 1982.