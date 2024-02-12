ABC has announced that 'The Golden Bachelorette' will begin airing on the network in the fall. The network has not yet announced who will appear as the firt-ever golden bachelorette.

The Golden Bachelor was a ratings juggernaut for ABC. Now, the network is looking to create magic once again. The network, which has been a bit coy about their plans for the franchise, is ready to go all in. ABC has recently revealed that The Golden Bachelorette will premiere in the fall, and fans of the dating competition are thrilled.

Last month, a network executive insisted news about The Golden Bachelorette would be coming soon. He did not disappoint. Just weeks after Rob Mills announced that news would be forthcoming, the network made a big announcement at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour.

On Feb. 10, Variety reported that ABC had officially ordered The Golden Bachelorette. According to the publication, the season will kick off in the fall. Currently, Bachelor Nation fans are busy watching Joey Graziadei find love on season 28 of the series. Joey’s season was filmed between September and November 2023 and premiered on ABC on Jan. 22.

ABC has yet to announce who will be the lead

While the network is dedicated to producing The Golden Bachelorette, they aren’t giving away all the details yet. The announcement did not include who would lead the show as the first-ever golden bachelorette, but viewers have some theories.

While it is traditional for a contestant from a previous season to take on the lead, there is no hard and fast rule about where they had to place during the competition to become the next lead. Still, previous bachelorettes have mostly been eliminated later in the competition. Leslie Fhima, who finished as the show’s runner-up, seems like the most natural choice, although viewers aren’t convinced she’d want to put herself out there again. After all, she was heartbroken when Gerry Turner opted to move on with Theresa Nist instead of her. Fhima has spoken about the possibility, though.

Another option is Joan Vassos, who self-eliminated early in the competition to return home and help her daughter. While Vassos didn’t stay long, her story was compelling, and fans feel the widow deserves a second chance at love. She has been endorsed by a Bachelor Nation alum. Kathy Swarts’ name has been tossed around in fan groups, too. Swarts wasn’t a fan favorite on The Golden Bachelor. Still, an uptick in her social media postings and her involvement in other The Bachelor-related projects have some fans convinced she’ll take center stage. Only time will tell.