The Golden Bachelor aired its final special in January 2024. Viewers were delighted to watch Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner walk down the aisle. Since the end of the wedding special, they’ve been searching for news about The Golden Bachelorette. While updates have been slow, there is plenty of evidence that a season where a golden bachelorette gets to choose from a pool of eligible older bachelors is on the horizon. Now, ABC is speaking up. Recently, Rob Mills revealed that news about the series will be coming soon.

Rob Mills insists an update on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ is coming soon

While ABC hasn’t announced The Golden Bachelorette just yet, insiders are talking. Rob Mills, EVP of Unscripted & Alternative Entertainment at Walt Disney Television, recently spoke about the possibility of an upcoming spinoff. According to Deadline, Mills talked about the spinoff at the Realscreen event, stating that while he wants to be careful about the series, he believes news will be coming to fans really soon.

Gerry Turner’s daughters and granddaughters | ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

Mills said they want to ensure the next story is just as “impactful” as Turner’s. Whether they would focus on another widow, a divorced bachelorette, or someone who has never married before is anyone’s guess. There are plenty of willing contestants from Turner’s season to choose from, though.

Plenty of evidence pointed to a season before Rob Mills’ announcement

While Mills didn’t exactly confirm that The Golden Bachelorette will be coming to TV screens, there is plenty of evidence that makes it feel like a done deal. Since the end of The Golden Bachelor, several network professionals have discussed the possibility of another season. It makes sense that they’d be pushing another season out fast. The Golden Bachelor was more successful than expected. In fact, the inaugural season was the most successful season of the franchise in years.

Several contestants have spoken about the possibility of returning, which also suggests they’ve discussed The Golden Bachelorette with the network. Perhaps the biggest piece of evidence is a casting call for men within the golden age group.

We don’t know who the golden bachelorette will be, but we know who won’t appear on the show

While we don’t know who will be the golden bachelorette yet, we do know who won’t be. Faith Martin, who finished third on The Golden Bachelor, will not appear in the upcoming season if it does, in fact, go forward. While fans of the series suspected Martin might be the one, she cleared things up in an Instagram comment, insisting she will not be appearing.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ | ABC/John Fleenor

Susan Noles might be a fan favorite, but recent drama between the clique known as ASKN, might turn some fans off to her as a potential bachelorette. Joan Vassos, who self-eliminated, and Leslie Fhima, who was Gerry Turner’s runner-up, appear to be front-runners at the moment. Still, nothing is certain until ABC makes an announcement. If Mills is correct, that announcement should be coming soon.