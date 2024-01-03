Fans hoping to see Faith Martin in the lead as 'The Golden Bachelorette' will be disappointed. Faith revealed she hasn't been chosen to lead the show via an Instagram comment.

Last week, Faith Martin shared the casting call for men for The Golden Bachelorette, leading many hopeful fans to believe the former contestant would be the first-ever older female lead. The Washington native is now setting the record straight. Faith Martin has confirmed that she will not appear on The Golden Bachelorette.

Faith Martin confirms she won’t appear on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’

While Faith was doing some free marketing for The Golden Bachelorette on Instagram, she doesn’t have a vested interest in who will become the first pool of male contestants. The divorced teacher and radio host confirmed that she was not picked.

A few former contestants commented on Faith’s post. Susan Noles, a fan favorite sent home during week 5, was one of those commenters. Under Susan’s comment, Faith questioned her former castmate about her role in the upcoming series. She asked Susan if she was offering the world some hints. In the same comment, Faith revealed she would not be the first-ever Golden Bachelorette.

Fans were hoping Faith would get another shot at love

Faith seems perfectly content with not becoming the first-ever Golden Bachelorette, but her fans are not. Many viewers hoped to see her return to find her prince charming after Gerry Turner sent her home following his visit to her hometown. Faith was a fan favorite from early on in the series.

In a later interview, Faith revealed that she knew following Turner’s visit to her Washington state home that their relationship was over. She posited that it came down to incompatible lifestyles. When Faith headed home, fans of the series were largely certain that Leslie Fhima would take home the final rose. That didn’t happen either. Instead, Gerry Turner picked Theresa Nist, a finance professional, as his next great love. The couple are set to marry on live television this week.

Who else could be the first golden bachelorette?

Now that Faith Martin is officially out of the running for The Golden Bachelorette, fans of the franchise are looking to other options. It would be traditional for a cast member of The Golden Bachelor to appear as the new lead. While Faith was a favorite, there are several other contestants that fans would be happy to see, too.

Fans have repeatedly mentioned both Susan Noles and Leslie Fhima. Noles will be officiating Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner’s televised wedding. It’s possible that she could also become the next one doing the picking. Leslie Fhima is the natural frontrunner, as she was heartbroken when Turner broke up with her ahead of the final rose. Fhima has spoken at length about what she would do differently from Turner if she were the one doing the picking on national TV, so she may be in talks to become the lead.

Fans have also mentioned Joan Vassos as a potential lead in the upcoming dating competition. Vassos left the competition early due to a family emergency but was a fan favorite while on the series. She appeared to have a solid connection with Turner before going home, and it would be nice to see the widow find a new love of her own. Vassos has expressed interest in returning to the show so viewers may get a chance to see her.