Gerry Turner will pick between Theresa Nist and Leslie Fhima on 'The Golden Bachelor' on Nov. 30. Faith Martin thinks she knows why she didn't make it to the final two.

In a shocking twist, Gerry Turner sent home Faith Martin on The Golden Bachelor. When the high school teacher did not receive the final rose in last week’s episode of the dating competition, she was devastated. Now, months removed from the show, Faith has had time to reflect, and she thinks she knows where things went wrong. Faith believes her dismissal came down to differing lifestyles.

Faith Martin thinks she knows why she was cut from ‘The Golden Bachelor’

The Golden Bachelor fans were shocked when Faith Martin didn’t receive a rose from Gerry in last week’s episode, but after some time and space, Faith understands why it all happened. At least, she thinks she has an inkling of where everything went wrong.

In an exclusive interview with People, Faith said that “contrasting lifestyles” probably led to Gerry giving Theresa a rose over her. She isn’t the only one who feels fairly certain that is where things went wrong. Before the episode aired, the show’s fans took to Reddit to discuss which of the three finalists would be left without a rose. Several predicted Faith would return home empty-handed following the Hometowns episode. The Redditors pointed out that her location and lifestyle seemed incompatible with Gerry’s.

Location feels like it was a big factor in Gerry Turner’s decision

Location isn’t only important in real estate. It’s important in love, too. We predicted geography would be a sticking point in Gerry Turner’s hunt for a new partner. It looks like we may have been right. Things seemed to go south for Faith when Gerry visited her hometown, and she admitted that she was reluctant to leave her life behind.

Faith was candid in her admission to Gerry. She revealed that she wasn’t willing to see her kids only a few times per year. She also stated that she wouldn’t be willing to give up her lifestyle to follow love. Faith told People she had a sinking suspicion that she wouldn’t get a rose as soon as Gerry left her home.

Could Faith Martin be the first-ever golden bachelorette?

With the series coming to a close on Nov. 30, fans are waiting to see if the first-ever golden bachelorette will be announced. While ABC hasn’t publicly greenlit a follow-up competition, history would suggest one of Gerry Turner’s castoffs will get to pick from a pool of eligible bachelors. Traditionally, Faith would certainly be in the running for that role, but will she be the one?

Gerry Turner with Theresa, Leslie and Faith | John Fleenor)/DISNEY via Getty Images

It’s impossible to say. While Faith was kind, likable, and a fan-favorite, several other women would make great golden bachelorettes, too. Susan Noles, whose fun personality endeared her to fans, wasn’t a good romantic fit for Gerry. Still, fans would love to see the wedding officiant find her perfect match. Joan Vassos, who quit the competition to attend to a family emergency, has thrown her hat in the ring, too. Still, producers may opt to give the role to the show’s runner-up, whoever that may be.

Only time will tell. The Golden Bachelor had such an amazing cast of contestants that they really couldn’t go wrong with a pick. Joan even thinks two golden bachelorettes could make for interesting TV.