Joan Vassos left The Golden Bachelor abruptly, but she isn’t giving up on romance. In fact, her time on the series, no matter how short, helped her to realize that she is interested in finding love again. The widow recently revealed that the dating reality series made her “crave” a connection with someone.

Gerry Turner and Joan Vassos on ‘The Golden Bachelor’ | John Fleenor/ABC via Getty Images

During the recent “Women Tell-All” episode of The Golden Bachelor, Vassos reflected on her time in the competition and what she learned from the experience. She said Turner made her feel “visible” for the first time since her husband, John Vassos, died. She then revealed that she wasn’t giving up on love. Even with her abrupt departure, the show left her “craving” a romantic connection.

Why did she leave ‘The Golden Bachelor’?

Vassos left The Golden Bachelor in week three due to a family emergency. She explained to Gerry Turner that she had to go home and focus on her daughter, who had recently given birth. According to E! News, Vassos left to help her daughter find mental health care as she battled postpartum depression.

Gerry Turner and Joan Vassos | John Fleenor/ABC via Getty Images

According to the outlet, Vassos was set to return to the dating competition after her exit. She even had a flight booked but didn’t feel comfortable leaving her daughter again so soon. Instead, she canceled her return and focused on her family. Things appear to have improved substantially, and now Vassos is interested in becoming the first-ever golden bachelorette. ABC has yet to announce the series, but fans feel certain that it will happen.

When did Joan Vassos’ husband die?

Joan Vassos signed up for The Golden Bachelor following the death of her husband, John Vassos, in 2021. The late Vassos died in January 2021 at the age of 59 from pancreatic cancer. The Maryland native’s obituary stated that he was the owner of two companies before his passing. Joan and John Vassos were married for 32 years and welcomed four children together.

Vassos’ status as a widow was a bonding point for her and Turner. Gerry Turner is a widower, having lost his wife of 43 years to an infection in 2017. Turner spoke openly about his grief and shared a great deal about Toni Turner and her death in the leadup to The Golden Bachelor and during the series.