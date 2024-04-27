Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara once opened up about what they felt when seeing each other for the first time.

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello enjoyed seven years of marriage before their official divorce this year. Before they wedded, Vergara admitted Manganiello’s looks actually made her think twice about dating him.

Sofia Vergara wondered if Joe Manganiello was too much

Sofia Vergara and Joe Managniello | Robin L Marshall/WireImage

Manganiello was perhaps more smitten by Vergara than vice-versa when they met. The True Blood star revealed in an interview with Sirius XM that Vergara first caught his eye at a White House correspondence once dinner. From there, Manganiello couldn’t take his eyes off his future wife, to the point of shadowing her wherever she went.

Vergara was with her fiancé at the time, Nick Loeb, which Manganiello was aware of. Still, Vergara eventually requested to meet and have a conversation with Manganiello.

“So, about five minutes later, Sofia comes over. We exchange pleasantries. Y’know, I’m like, uncomfortable. Because I know that guy that she was engaged to is here, ‘What is going on?’ And so we talk, none of that comes up,” he remembered.

But eventually, it came out that Vergara had already broken the engagement with Nick Loeb a while back. This meant that Vergara was single during the dinner. When Manganiello caught wind of this, he jumped at the opportunity.

Manganiello’s feelings weren’t one-sided, as he also caught Vergara’s attention.

“I had just seen him very far away at events. I thought he was very handsome, but I wasn’t interested. Too handsome,” Vergara once said on The Ellen Show (via FemaleFirst).

Sofia Vergara recently revealed she and Joe Manganiello divorced because of their age difference

Many were surprised by Vergara and Manganiello’s divorce. Rumors swirled about the reason behind the couple’s breakup. But not too long ago, Vergara set the record straight. She claimed that their ages and priorities led to the divorce.

“My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids, and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore,” she told El Pais (via CBS News).

Vergara shared that she already had her own children in her younger years. And she wasn’t looking to add more to her family.

“I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother,” Vergara continued. “So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children. I’m almost in menopause; it’s the natural way of things. When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while, and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life.”

There’s a four-year gap between Vergara and Manganiello. Vergara is currently 51 years old, and Manganiello is 47.

The age difference between Joe Manganiello and his current girlfriend is bigger than with Sofia Vergara

Both Manganiello and Vergara seemed to have moved on nicely after the divorce. Vergara recently confided that she was excited by what the dating scene had to offer. She quipped it was one of the reasons why she wanted to live in New York.

“I love it. Who doesn’t love New York City? It’s the people, it’s the energy,” she said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I think you have more options with men also. I’m single now! So in New York, there’s not only like actors or writers or directors. I think there’s like a bigger … I’m gonna spend more time in New York.”

Meanwhile, Manganiello seems to have settled down with fellow actor and model Caitlin O’Connor. The age gap between the pair is wider than the one shared between Manganiello and his ex-wife. O’Connor is 34 years old.

But according to OK!, Manganiello and O’Connor are quite serious with each other. A source claims it’s only a matter of time before they settle down.

“Joe wants to be a dad really bad,” the source said. “Joe is very old-fashioned and would like to marry Caitlin before she gets pregnant. His friends say he’s crazy in love and will definitely be popping the question soon.”