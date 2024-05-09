Do Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson get along today? Here's what Kardashian revealed about where she stands with her ex.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have had an on-again, off-again relationship since 2016. The exes have two kids together, True and Tatum, and their romance was negatively affected by Thompson cheating on Kardashian numerous times. So, where does Kardashian stand with Thompson now? She gave an update in 2024.

Where do Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson stand now?

Khloé Kardashian stood by Tristan Thompson through multiple cheating scandals in the past. Unfortunately, their romance couldn’t withstand Thompson’s actions, as he was unfaithful to Kardashian on numerous occasions. He fathered a child with another woman while he and Kardashian were going through the surrogacy process to have their son, Tatum.

So, what does Kardashian think of her ex now? She told the SHE MD podcast that she has nothing but positive feelings toward Thompson.

“My ex, Tristan, is an incredible father,” Kardashian said. “I don’t want this to be a bashing thing. He did make mistakes, but he’s the nicest guy, and we get along so well now. We’re not meant to be together, but he was meant to be the father of these kids. We do get along so well, and I’m really grateful for that because my parents got along so well.”

“I’ve seen some other fathers that are not great fathers,” she continued. “I feel very grateful that I have one that wants to be in their lives, that’s active every single day, even though he doesn’t live here full time because he works out of state. I’m very lucky for that. I just want to move forward with our relationship as co-parents and how great of a dad he is.”

Kardashian added that she needed to “learn a lesson” with Thompson, which is why their romance didn’t work out. However, she knows she was meant to have her children with him.

“I do think that I obviously needed to learn a lesson somewhere, and that’s why that happened to me for some reason,” she continued. “And I was meant to have both of these little angels in my life.”

Khloé Kardashian talked about the ‘challenges’ she had during her surrogacy

Khloé Kardashian explained the “challenges” she faced with Tristan Thompson during her surrogacy had to do with his infidelity. Kardashian kept the surrogacy process a secret, and she felt detached from Tatum when he was born.

“It was a couple days before Thanksgiving, and I ended up doing the transfer,” she began. “The first week of December, I found out that my ex was actually having a baby with somebody else. And I never told my family I did the transfer. I wasn’t going to tell anyone until it took because I wanted to surprise everyone. So, no one knew, except for me.”

“And then the entire pregnancy of my surrogate, I admittedly buried my head in the sand,” she continued. “I said, ‘I can’t do this.’ The whole surrogacy pregnancy, I was really detached; I couldn’t really face it. I think I was very much in denial that this was happening. So, I didn’t get to really attach during the pregnancy part.”

Tristan Thompson said he wants to spend the rest of his life with the media mogul

Despite Tristan Thompson’s cheating ways, he told Kourtney Kardashian that his ultimate goal was to get back together with Khloé Kardashian during an episode of The Kardashians in November 2023.

“Would I love to be with your sister and spend the rest of my life with her? Of course,” Thompson admitted. “My goal is to have my family back as a whole unit.”

“Even though I never grew up with a happy household, I’ve always wanted it,” he continued.

Thompson added that he wants to move forward as a “good example” for his family. “I want to be a good example for them,” he said of his kids. “I always tell Khloé, when it comes to True and having that conversation, it’s on me to have that conversation, because Daddy failed you and Mommy … Mommy didn’t fail you.”

