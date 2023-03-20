Khloé Kardashian Seemingly Threw Shade at Tristan Thompson in His Birthday Instagram Post

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship over the years has played out in the public eye. The couple has welcomed two children together in the midst of Thompson’s infidelity, and Kardashian continues to co-parent their kids with him. In March 2023, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram to wish Thompson a happy birthday — and wish him some healing as well.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson | Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship and family

Khloé Kardashian gave birth to her first child, a daughter named True, in April 2018. Two days before her birth, news broke that Tristan Thompson was cheating on Khloé. In August 2022, they welcomed their second child together via surrogate.

Fans got an inside look at the journey to Khloé and Tristan’s second child in a September 2022 episode of The Kardashians.

“Tristan and I are — I don’t even know if I want to say Tristan and I. I am having another baby, and obviously it’s just really private and I just don’t want this to get out right now because I want to protect my mental well-being as the surrogate’s, and all of that,” she said. “It’s just been a lot to go through all at the same time.”

“It’s supposed to be a really exciting, amazing time and it’s just a different experience,” she continued. “But time’s ticking, and I keep burying my head in the sand but that doesn’t do anything. So this is where we are.”

Tristan confirmed in January 2022 that he had another child with another woman. Khloé said that she felt “bamboozled” and didn’t know what to do. “I can’t hear about this for months about what an idiot I am,” she admitted. “”That’s the part that’s like, I think the anxiety — I can’t even begin to think about that.”

“When I had True, I found out 48 hours before she was born that Tristan was cheating on me, and then I went into labor weeks early because I was so stressed out,” she confessed. “We did have a couple bumps in the road and then me and Tristan I thought were really good. And here we are.”

Khloé Kardashian’s birthday post for Tristan Thompson

The two continue to raise their two children together. In March 2023, Khloé shared love for the father of her kids in a birthday Instagram post.

“You are truly the best father, brother, and uncle,” she wrote. “Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way you show up for them. All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles.”

She went on to share what she wants for Thompson as he looks to the year ahead. “My birthday wish for you is that you continue to crave change, healing, and transformation,” she said. “Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to make your soul and your mommy proud.”

Some fans took her wanting her “baby daddy” to “crave change, healing, and transformation” as her expressing her desire for him to be a more truthful person.

Are Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson together today?

Through all their ups and downs, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have managed to co-parent their two children together. But their relationship appears to be no longer.

In the lead-up to the birth of their second child together, after Thompson confirmed that he had a child with another woman, Kardashian began dating herself. She was romantically linked to a private equity investor she met through her sister Kim in June 2022.