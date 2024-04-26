Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino doesn't get along with Angelina Pivarnick's fiancé, Vinny '2.0' Tortorella, in 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.' Here's what goes down.

MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 Episode 12 continues to show Angelina Pivarnick’s issues with the other cast members. Angelina and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola have notable beef. Angelina brought her fiancé, Vinny “2.0” Tortorella, on vacation with the gang despite talking badly about how he treats her. A preview for episode 13 shows Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino ready to fight Vinny “2.0.”

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and Vinny ‘2.0.’ Tortorella fight in a preview for ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino knows all about Angelina Pivarnick’s woes. Not only has he witnessed her persistent fights with Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, but he’s also spoken to Angelina about Vinny “2.0” Tortorella. According to Angelina, Vinny uses her for her money — and she’s not sure she wants to continue the engagement.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 Episode 12 shows the gang together for an awkward dinner while on vacation in Arizona. Angelina and Vinny arrive late, and before they join the group, Mike tells the group that he worries for Angelina — especially when it comes to Vinny.

“She came to my home,” Mike explains to everyone at the table. “She said, ‘2.0,’ … she wanted nothing to do with him. Now, you bring him in here in front of us? I think this type of behavior is worrisome.”

The group goes quiet when Vinny and Angelina join the table. It seems like the night remains peaceful. However, a flash-forward sequence shows Mike and Vinny “2.0” yelling at each other in a hotel room.

“If you knew what she filmed behind your back, you wouldn’t be sitting there with your smug face,” Mike tells Vinny.

A preview for episode 13 shows the situation escalating. Mike is shown speaking on the phone, saying, “He doesn’t know she’s been bashing him,” referring to Vinny “2.0” and Angelina. Then, Vinny and Mike duke it out.

“Say that in front of my face right here,” Vinny tells Mike before they get into a physical fight.

Lauren Sorrentino told Angelina Pivarnick that her fiancé is ‘red flag central’

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 7 star Angelina Pivarnick with Vinny ‘2.0’ Tortorella | Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Before the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast headed to Arizona, Angelina Pivarnick spoke to Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, about Vinny “2.0” Tortorella. She explained that she felt like Vinny was taking advantage of her financially.

“He won’t help me pay property taxes,” Angelina explained to the couple. “He claims he has no money. Then, he gets a Porsche truck. The house is paid off, but he wants me to put him on the deed.”

“Ang, this sounds like red flag central,” Lauren said.

Earlier in season 7, Angelina revealed that she spoke to her ex-husband, Chris Larangeira, about potentially using his sperm to have kids. She also questioned her engagement to Vinny while speaking to producers.

Fans suspect that Mike ‘The Situation’ and Vinny ‘2.0’ don’t have an actual physical brawl

The previews for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 show Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Vinny “2.0” Tortorella in a physical brawl. However, fans on Reddit aren’t convinced that the footage is unedited.

“I haven’t watched FV besides a few episodes, but from clips I’ve seen, I can tell you with 100% confidence that they edited it that way,” a fan on Reddit wrote.

“There is no way that any of the OGs are going to fight anybody on the show that makes them millions of dollars,” another fan commented. “They are all old now, and most of them are too smart for that. The format is very stale; they are going to edit, and edit, and edit, and edit because it’s just so boring anymore.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

