Angelina Pivarnick told the girls in 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Season 7 that she doesn't want to get remarried. Here's what she said.

MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 features Angelina Pivarnick giving significant updates on her life. Angelina is engaged to Vinny “2.0” Tortorella, but the couple has had serious issues in the past. In episode 3, Angelina reveals that she doesn’t want to get married again. Here’s what she tells Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

Angelina Pivarnick says she doesn’t want to marry again in ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 7

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 Episode 3 features Angelina Pivarnick getting candid about her relationship with her fiancé, Vinny Tortorella. Angelina and Vinny got engaged in April 2023, but their engagement has issues. And before Vinny entered Angelina’s life, she married Chris Larangeira.

Angelina talks to Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Jenni “JWoww” Farley about the future and gets honest about what’s next for her and Vinny.

“Things with me and Vinny took a little bit of a rough turn a little bit,” Angelina says. “But, we’re trucking along.”

Before Angelina talked with the girls, she spoke to Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino about her relationship with Vinny. She admitted to Mike that Vinny says he’s broke, but he recently purchased a Porsche truck that proves otherwise. This makes Angelina wonder if Vinny is using her for her money.

“I don’t think I’m gonna get married again,” Angelina tells Jenni and Sammi.

“I just don’t want a repeat of what happened with my divorce,” she tells the producers. “Divorce is not easy. It takes a toll on you. It’s very emotional.”

She and Vinny ‘2.0’ Tortorella had issues in the past

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 illuminates Angelina Pivarnick’s issues with Vinny “2.0” Tortorella. And fans have heard all about the couple’s issues in the past. In August 2023, Angelina reportedly called the police on Vinny for a domestic violence incident.

“I can confirm that Angelina did, in fact, call the police to her home,” Pivarnick’s attorney, James Leonard Jr., told Page Six. “After speaking with the officers, Angelina decided not to file charges. This matter is now closed. Moving forward, Angelina would ask for privacy as it pertains to her personal life.”

Despite the incident, Angelina and Vinny remained engaged.

“My client and Ms. Pivarnick are still engaged and are still residing together,” Vinny’s attorney, Elizabeth Rozin-Golinder, stated. “Mr. Tortorella denies any act of impropriety that would warrant police involvement and denies any act of domestic violence occurred.”

Angelina Pivarnick’s ex-husband, Chris Larangeira, reached out to her

Angelina Pivarnick and her ex-husband, Chris Larangeira | Steven Ferdman/AFP via Getty Images

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 Episode 3 shows Angelina Pivarnick’s ex-husband, Chris Larangeira, reaching out. He texted Angelina that he still loved her, and he also offered to give her his sperm if she wanted to have a child.

Angelina tells Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Jenni “JWoww” Farley about the exact texts she received from Chris. “How it started was, out of nowhere, ‘It breaks my heart about your dad and what you’re going through,'” Angelina reads from her texts. “‘I used to watch you sleep at night all peaceful, just thinking how much I just want to make you happy and give you a life and family you never had. All I ever wanted was to make you happy, because I really did love you more than anyone in this world.'”

Angelina states that while she and Chris didn’t work out, she still has a lot of love and respect for him. “Chris is a nice guy,” she says. “He’s never been a bad soul.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

