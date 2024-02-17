Where do 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' star Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Tortorella stand now? Here's what her attorney said.

MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 brings Angelina Pivarnick’s relationship with Vinny Tortorella to the forefront. Angelina and Vinny met via Instagram, and fans got their first glimpse of Vinny in a 2023 episode of Jersey Shore. While the couple’s been engaged since 2022, they’ve had notable issues through the years. But Angelina’s attorney claims the couple’s doing “great” after their “domestic” incident that involved police in late 2023.

Cops responded to a ‘domestic’ incident involving ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ star Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Tortorella

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 star Angelina Pivarnick has ups and downs with Vinny Tortorella, better known as Vinny 2.0. Unfortunately, there’s been police involvement in a few of their disputes. Angelina called the cops to her residence over a dispute between her and Vinny on Nov. 1, 2023. This is the second time the cops were called. Angelina called once before on July 30, 2023.

Police arrived at Angelina and Vinny’s home at 1:31 a.m. and reported the call as a “domestic” incident, according to The Sun. “This event rises to the level of a criminal investigatory record and is exempt from release under [Open Public Records Act],” the Freehold Township Police Department told the publication.

Angelina’s attorney, James Leonard Jr., spoke to The Sun about the incident. While he didn’t give details regarding what went down, he verified that the couple’s been going strong ever since.

“I think what happened back in October or November was nothing more than a miscommunication in the manner in which it was reported,” Leonard Jr. told the publication. “My recollection is that it was related to loud music. Nonetheless, everything is great between Angelina and Vinny, and I wouldn’t read too much into social media posts. The truth is he is at the house as we speak.”

Are Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Tortorella still engaged?

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 star Angelina Pivarnick has called the cops twice on Vinny Tortorella. So, is the couple still engaged?

As far as fans know, Angelina and Vinny remain engaged. However, Angelina expressed doubts about the relationship in December 2023.

“We’ve been fighting a lot,” she told In Touch Weekly.

Angelina added that her dog, Peanut, was sick, and Vinny wasn’t helping her. “I’m not a mother of human children,” she said. “But I want human babies. But I’m not going to have one with somebody that always fights with me over bulls***.”

Fans urged her to leave her fiancé after ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 7 Episode 2

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 is here, and fans get an even deeper look into Angelina Pivarnick’s relationship with Vinny Tortorella. In episode 2 of the new season, issues arose when Angelina’s old flame, Joe from Old Bridge, headed to the Headliner in Neptune, New Jersey. After Vinny wasn’t feeling well, Joe and Angelina sparked a conversation, leaving Vinny incredibly upset when he returned. This led to a fight between Joe and Vinny, and the club removed Joe.

Angelina also noted that Vinny doesn’t want to help with property taxes on her home, but he wants to be added to the deed.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their dissatisfaction with Vinny. Many fans hope that Angelina will ultimately kick him to the curb.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

