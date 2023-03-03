Angelina Pivarnick Dishes About New Man Vinny Tortorella, Who Is in His 30s, Not 19 Years Old

Angelina Pivarnick‘s divorce from Chris Larangeira was finalized in May 2022. More recently, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star made her new relationship with model Vinny Tortorella public. Here’s everything we know about Angelina’s new man Vinny.

Angelina Pivarnick, who has a new man — Vinny Tortorella | Josh Brasted/Getty Images

Angelina Pivarnick and her new man Vinny step into the public eye

The Jersey Shore star recently went public with her new relationship. The couple attended a premiere party for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13. Angelina and Vinny were also spotted at her sister Alyssa Pivarnick’s wedding on Feb. 17 in West Orange, New Jersey, where Angelina was the maid of honor (via Instagram).

Vinny Tortorella is not 19 like Angelina previously said — he’s in his 30s

Contrary to what was discussed on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Angelina’s new Vinny isn’t 19 years old. “People think he’s a 19-year-old that lives in my garage and I’m like, what?!” Angelina told Too Fab in January 2023.

That’s because in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5, the roommates found out about Angelina’s new man. “Wait, time out — she’s FaceTiming a guy at her house in the garage,” Deena Cortese said in the episode.

“Did you see that episode where I said he’s 19,” Angelina elaborated to Too Fab. “He’s not 19, he’s in his 30s and we call him Vinny 2.0, put it that way.” Why she would fabricate Vinny’s real age is a mystery. Later in the episode, Angelina admitted Vinny was “a good lay and a good person.”

Vinny Tortorella is a model

It’s unclear who Angelina’s new guy Vinny models for. He doesn’t appear to be active on social media. But according to Twitter, he competed in WWE’s Tough Enough challenge in 2015.

Angelina Pivarnick still get ‘D-pics’ despite dating Vinny Tortorella

Speaking to Too Fab, Angelina said she’s still getting lewd photo messages in her direct messages despite her new relationship. “I get D-pics on the regular,” she admitted. She didn’t specify who these messages are from but added:

“I open them and go, ‘Whoa!’ Okay, that’s not how you get a girl. I don’t understand what these guys are doing, what they think, but my DMs are flooded and they’re spicy. A couple have had verified checks and stuff, like, okay, I know that guy from this place and that reality show.”

Vinny allegedly proposes to Angelina in ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 6

In November 2022, the Jersey Shore cast was filming in New Orleans. They were there to see Pauly DelVecchio perform but stopped for dinner before the show. According to a TikTok video, the man who we now know is Vinny Tortorella takes Angelina’s hand while he’s down on one knee.

The creator of the video claims Angelina and Vinny got engaged. Later at his show, Pauly told the crowd: “He proposed to her tonight!”

Some fans are still skeptical about the alleged engagement, which could end up being a promise ring or something else entirely. Fans will have to tune in to the rest of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6 to find out what Vinny was doing down on one knee.

Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.