‘JWoww’ Teases ‘Clash’ With Angelina in ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 6 Finale

Everyone’s favorite guidos are back in another season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Season 6 premiered at the end of January 2023, but the cast is already teasing what’s to come in new episodes. Jenni “JWoww” Farley says there will be a “clash” with Angelina Pivarnick by the end of the season. Here’s what we know about the impending feud.

Angelina Pivarnick, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley, and Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi | Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

‘Snooki’ and ‘JWoww’ tease another ‘clash’ with Angelina in ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 6

Before their conversation with Dave Portnoy started on the BFFs podcast, Jenni showed Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi a text on her phone. “What were you guys gossiping about?” Dave inquired. Jenni hesitated but ultimately explained the text.

“Every season with certain girls, we tend to clash,” Jenni said. “Actually this is the first time I’m seeing someone since a cliffhanger of our season finale.”

Nicole alluded to the text being from Angelina and spilled a bit more detail about what’s to come in season 6 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. “There’s a falling out with Angelina at the end of the season …” Nicole explained.

Allegedly Angelina was in the same studio where Jenni and Nicole recorded for the Barstool Sports podcast. “I’m being very nice,” Jenni said. “I feel like I’m being 38. I’m mature.”

Jenni didn’t say more on her falling out with Angelina. As such, it wasn’t clear who else was involved in the falling out. Fans will have to tune in to new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation to see what happens by the end of the season.

Angelina has clashed with ‘JWoww’ and many other ‘Jersey Shore’ roommates before

This won’t be the first season Angelina has clashed with her roommates. Their gripes date back to the show’s early seasons when Angelina first entered Danny Merk’s shore house with trash bags in tow. She ended up leaving the show in season 1, but returned to film more episodes when the cast went to Miami. During the show’s original run, Angelina never felt like she belonged in the house. This was even more evident in season 2 of Jersey Shore, which she decided to leave.

Over the years, Angelina has continued to clash with her co-stars in the reboot of the MTV series. At the end of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 3, there was a significant falling out between Angelina, Nicole, Jenni, and Deena Cortese.

At the time, Nicole vowed never to film with Angelina again because of the drama that took place at Angelina and Chris Larangeira’s wedding. As a result, “Snooki” did not appear in season 4 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. However, Nicole eventually came back to the reality series.

Later, Angelina clashed with several other roommates including Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, his wife Lauren, Pauly DelVecchio and his girlfriend Nikki Hall, and of course, Vinny Guadagnino. Regardless, Angelina has always been able to reconcile her differences with each of the roommates. But now, according to what Jenni and Nicole hinted at on the Barstool podcast, another falling out is imminent.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.