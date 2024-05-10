Justin and Hailey Bieber made a pregnancy announcement in May 2024. Here's what Selena Gomez said about wanting to be a mom in the past.

It’s official: Justin and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first baby. The couple announced Hailey’s pregnancy on Instagram with a sweet post, surprising fans worldwide. After the post, Selena Gomez posted a well-timed photo of her and boyfriend Benny Blanco’s hands. Now, we’re looking back at what Gomez said about wanting pregnancy and motherhood for herself. Here’s what she said.

Here’s what Selena Gomez said about wanting motherhood before Justin and Hailey Bieber’s baby news

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber had an on-again, off-again relationship from 2010 to 2018. Many fans thought they were endgame, but they couldn’t make their romance work. Justin and Hailey Bieber began dating in 2016 after being introduced in 2009. While they also had ups and downs, they knew they were right for each other and got engaged in 2018. In September 2019, Justin and Hailey married, and they announced their first pregnancy in May 2024.

Feud rumors between Gomez, Justin, and Hailey swirled for years, and it’s unclear what Gomez thinks of Justin and Hailey expecting. Fans know that Gomez discussed wanting motherhood for herself in the past. However, she likely can’t carry children because of two medications that she takes for bipolar disorder. While speaking to Rolling Stone, she said she cried after visiting a friend who was trying to get pregnant, as it reminded her of her situation.

“That’s a very big, big, present thing in my life,” she told the publication. But, when it comes to having children, she added, “however I’m meant to have them, I will.”

That same year, Gomez said during another interview that she eventually wanted to leave Hollywood behind and become a mother. “I hope to be married and to be a mom,” she said on Giving Back Generation in August 2022, according to Us Weekly. “Eventually, I’m going to be tired of all of this, so I’m probably just going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I peace out. … Just keeping it real.”

In yet another interview, Gomez said that she’d “have four kids for sure” if she never left her hometown of Grand Prairie, Texas.

Justin and Hailey Bieber announced their pregnancy in an Instagram post

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber in 2023 | Raymond Hall/GC Images

Justin and Hailey Bieber announced their pregnancy via Instagram on May 9, 2024. The video and photos show the couple renewing their vows outdoors on a windy day. Hailey is wearing a form-fitting white dress that shows her baby bump, and she has a white veil that covers her head. Justin wore a backward baseball cap and jacket, looking much more casual about the affair.

The post attracted a lot of public attention, especially given the recent rumors surrounding Justin. Many fans wondered if he was in good health, as they noticed he seemed off in the last few months.

“I love you guys sooooo much!!!!” Kim Kardashian commented.

“Congratulations!!!” Ellen Pompeo wrote. “Sending so much love, so happy for you both.”

Selena Gomez posted a photo of her and Benny Blanco’s hand after the pregnancy announcement

Selena Gomez didn’t comment on Justin and Hailey Bieber’s pregnancy announcement post. However, she seemed to respond to the news on her Instagram Stories. After the announcement, she posted a black and white photo of her and her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, holding hands. The photo showed Selena wearing a large ring. While it’s not an engagement ring, she might allude to her future with Blanco.

Blanco and Justin became friends in 2009 — a year before Gomez and Justin started dating. While Blanco and Gomez collaborated on music through the years, they didn’t spark romance rumors until 2023. By December 2023, Blanco and Gomez started hinting at their relationship on social media. They had their first public date in January 2024, and Gomez posted a photo of her kissing Blanco on Jan. 7. They’re still going strong as of May 2024.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, follow Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s Instagram.