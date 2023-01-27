Catch up on ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’; Ways to Watch After It Airs

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns with a new season at the end of January 2023. Find out how you can watch new episodes after they’ve aired. We also have a list of platforms where fans can rewatch old episodes of Jersey Shore. Here’s how to keep up with your favorite guidos.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Cast Season 6 | MTV

When does ‘Jersey Shore’ come back?

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns with new episodes on Jan. 26, 2023. This is the sixth season of the Jersey Shore spinoff, which started in 2018.

Get in fam, we’re going on vacation! ? ? Fist-pump across the USA with your faves on an all-new season of #JSFamilyVacation premiering Jerzday, January 26th at 8p on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/SeebEqbMnb — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) December 22, 2022

At publication, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro doesn’t appear to have filmed for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6. After his brief appearance in season 5, the reality star stepped away to focus on his daughter and his mental health. It’s unclear if he’ll ever return to the reality series.

Six ways to watch ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ after it airs

New episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation air Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. If you miss an episode and don’t have it recorded, there are a few other ways to catch up on all the drama.

Episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation can be streamed on Paramount+, Hulu, and MTV.com after they’ve aired. Additionally, the latest episode of Jersey Shore will be available for streaming on Philo. You can sign up for a free seven-day trial if you’re not a current subscriber. Viewers can also use other streaming platforms like DirecTV and fuboTV to watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

How to watch old episodes of ‘Jersey Shore’ and ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

If you’re looking to catch up on previous seasons of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation or watch old episodes of the original series, there are several ways to do so. Episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation are available to stream on:

Paramount+ (3 seasons)

DirecTV (3 seasons)

Hulu (2 seasons)

Fubo (1 season)

Roku (1 season)

MTV.com (1 season)

All six seasons of the original Jersey Shore are available to stream on Hulu, Apple TV+, and Paramount+.

The ‘Jersey Shore’ cast travel across America in new episodes

Based on the teaser trailer MTV released earlier in January 2023, the cast goes on several trips in season 6. They were in New Orleans to see Pauly DelVecchio perform, where a fan spotted Angelina Pivarnick allegedly getting engaged. Fans will have to tune in to new episodes to see if Angelina’s rumored engagement is real or a prank for the MTV series.

The cast also ventured out to Hollywood to see Vinny Guadagnino compete in season 31 of Dancing with the Stars. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese, and company also traveled to South Carolina to see Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino compete in a cornhole championship.

Tune in to MTV Thursdays 8 p.m. ET to see the new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.