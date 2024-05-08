Kathy Swarts is still looking for love after her time on 'The Golden Bahcelor,' but any future boyfriends will have been married before, she insisted in a recent podcast episode.

Kathy Swarts is very open to appearing on the first season of The Golden Bachelorette. ABC has yet to announce the lead in the upcoming series, but fans strongly suspect that one of the favorites from Gerry Turner’s season will lead the series. Susan Noles was a frontrunner, but she’s dating other men already. Joan Vassos and Faith Martin are fan favorites, but neither has committed to the series. If Swarts is named the first-ever golden bachelorette, ABC must send any man who has never been married packing before he even encounters the eligible bachelorette. Swarts has a very important prerequisite for the men she entertains.

Kathy Swarts hasn’t been named the first-ever golden bachelorette yet. Still, it sounds like she would have an important requirement for potential suitors if she does land the lead role. During an episode of Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour, Swarts said she is uninterested in men who have never been married. In the candid podcast moment with her fellow contestants, Susan Noles and Nancy Hulkower, Swarts said she’d dated a few men who have never married, and she won’t be doing it again.

The TV personality said she has found that men who have actively chosen to avoid long-term commitment are a bit too selfish for her taste. She posited that since they’ve never been married, they’ve never had to truly work as a team. She went on to say that things are all about them because they never had to factor other people into their lives.

Swarts might require her prospective suitors to have been married at some point, but she’s more relaxed regarding children and family. While Swarts is a mother, she doesn’t require her love interests to have kids. She said that she understands that someone might not have had children for many reasons. Still, she seems to be searching for a suitor who understands the importance of her family. Swarts has three children and grandchildren, as well.

What happened to Kathy Swarts’ husband?

Kathy Swarts doesn’t seem to mind if her suitors are divorced or widowed. While Swarts is perfectly happy to entertain divorced men, she is not divorced. Swarts is a widow. The reality TV personality discussed her husband’s death with Gerry Turner while she was competing on The Golden Bachelorette, but the editors chose to keep that scene off the air. Swarts later opened up to Glamour about what happened.

Swarts told the publication that her husband died by suicide. His death in 2019 was a traumatic one for Swarts. She told the publication she has moved forward thanks to therapy, friends, and her family. Swarts and her late husband were married for 45 years at the time of his death.

Swarts is not the only widow who appeared on The Golden Bachelor. Along with Turner, who lost his wife Toni Turner, Theresa Nist, who later married Turner, is also a widow. Joan Vassos opened up about her husband’s death before she self-eliminated from the series, as well. Turner and Nist are in the process of divorcing after just three months of marriage.