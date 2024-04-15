Showbiz Cheat Sheet's body language expert discussed 'The Golden Bachelor' divorce announcement. Here's what he said about Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist.

The Golden Bachelor brought Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist together, and their blossoming love story was beautiful to watch. Gerry and Theresa found love with each other after becoming widows. Unfortunately, they’re calling it quits on their marriage just a few months after tying the knot. Here’s what Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s body language expert said about their “decision” to divorce.

Theresa Nist’s body language indicates that her and Gerry Turner’s divorce isn’t ‘mutual,’ expert says

The Golden Bachelor couple, Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner, opened up about their decision to divorce. The couple met on the show and got married during a televised wedding in January 2024. Unfortunately, they couldn’t make their marriage work due to their separate locations. Theresa lives in New Jersey, while Gerry lives in Indiana. The couple discussed moving to South Carolina together, but it appears this was too much of a barrier to overcome.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s body language expert, Darren Stanton, discussed Gerry and Theresa’s appearance on Good Morning America where they discussed their split.

“He was trying to convey the fact that he was happy, and he and his wife Theresa made a mutual decision to end in divorce based on geographical and family situations,” Stanton explained, as seen in Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s Instagram reel. “It was even a great shock to the presenter, who even challenged Gerry that they’ve only been married for three months.”

So, was Gerry and Theresa’s announcement authentic? Stanton says Gerry didn’t appear authentic in the interview.

“One of the things that wasn’t authentic in my mind was a smile,” the expert said. “He was trying to convey happiness and joy at the fact that they made the mutual decision together. However, no crow’s feet, no eye engagement, and only half the face was engaged when he was trying to convey happiness.”

Stanton noted that Theresa’s body language indicated that the divorce decision may not have been mutual. “We look to Theresa and she was showing sadness — eyes down, eyes drooping,” he continued. “So, for her, it was most definitely not a mutual decision.”

Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner | Disney/Eric McCandless

An insider says Theresa Nist wanted to ‘work at’ the relationship more than Gerry Turner did

Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner intended to have their relationship last the rest of their lives, as they got married soon after The Golden Bachelor ended. While their divorce wasn’t planned, an insider said Theresa wanted to “work at” making the marriage work more than Gerry did.

“Gerry and Theresa are giving up on their marriage, but they both weren’t on the same page as they’d like you to believe,” an insider revealed to Life & Style. “Yes, families and distance played a part, but Theresa really loved Gerry. She wanted to work at it more than him.”

Previously, another insider revealed to the publication that Theresa’s job was becoming a barrier in her marriage. “The problem is, Theresa can’t just pick up and leave her job, and she has family in New Jersey,” the source said. “Initially, they thought Gerry could move in with her, but that didn’t happen.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

