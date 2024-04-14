Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist became celebrities overnight. Turner starred as the first-ever golden bachelor on ABC’s The Golden Bachelor. Nist was the bachelorette who won Turner’s heart. Their whirlwind romance and televised wedding ensured fans were super invested in their romance. Now, it is coming to an end. On April 12, Nist and Turner announced they were calling it quits on their marriage. The announcement came just three months after they said, “I do.” Their premarital assets are safe, thanks to a prenuptial agreement, but industry experts insist the divorce will be extremely costly for the couple in the long run.

Gerry and Theresa have a prenup, but that doesn’t mean their divorce won’t be costly

After Nist and Turner announced their divorce, the couple quelled concerns about their financial health moving forward. The duo’s Good Morning America appearance confirmed they had signed a prenuptial agreement before their California wedding. Thanks to the agreement, the couple won’t lose any money due to the divorce. Still, they are likely to lose out on future paydays. Industry experts believe the couple’s sudden and quick divorce has ruined their future earning potential, at least as reality TV stars.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist | Disney/John Fleenor

Shortly after the announcement, a brand expert spoke with Fox Business. They argued that the couple had a golden chance to leverage their relationship for huge payouts. That chance evaporated when their union ended. A brand expert, Eric Schiffer, told the publication that Nist and Turner were set up to collect millions if they had taken part in sponsored posts as a married couple. Now that they are heading for divorce, brands are less likely to work with them, and certainly not for huge payouts.

Nist is still working in the financial industry and never seemed particularly interested in the influencer life, so that likely doesn’t bother her. Turner appeared a lot more interested in the limelight. Turner didn’t speak on the topic. Still, we think he will be more bothered by the loss of potential opportunities than his soon-to-be ex.

Other ‘The Golden Bachelor’ competitors are still earning money thanks to the show

While Nist and Turner look to be headed toward obscurity now that they’ve decided to dissolve their marriage, other contestants’ stars appear to be on the rise. Susan Noles, a fan favorite on The Golden Bachelor, did not make it to the show’s finale, but she’s remained in the spotlight since. She has been cashing in on her notoriety ever since.

Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles | Aliah Anderson/WireImage

Noles has appeared on multiple podcasts, is partnering with brands like CeraVe, and has grown her Instagram followership steadily since appearing on the show. According to Embed Social, an influencer with over 100,000 followers, like Noles, can earn between $1,000 and $5,000 per post.

Noles’ competitor, Kathy Swarts, is less popular than her counterpart. Still, she’s also been cashing in on her notoriety and her friendship with Noles. She served as a host for The Golden Bachelor wedding special. Now, she has been working with brands for sponsored posts, too. Swarts has also appeared on podcasts along with Noles and other women from the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor. While we don’t know how much she’s made since her time in the dating competition, it is unlikely to be an insignificant amount.