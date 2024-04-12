Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are getting divorced. According to Nist, Turner's past, which was revealed just before the 'The Golden Bachelor' finale, did not play a role in the demise of their relationship.

It’s the end of the road for Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner. The first-ever The Golden Bachelor couple has decided to divorce just three months after tying the knot. Nist and Turner sat down for an interview with Good Morning America to make the announcement. Both insisted that the long-distance nature of their union led to the divorce. They claim nothing else was wrong and that Gerry Turner’s past relationship troubles did not play a role in their decision to end their marriage.

Gerry Turner’s past was revealed just one day before ‘The Golden Bachelor’ finale.

Gerry Turner presented himself as a grieving widow, lost and adrift without his high school sweetheart when The Golden Bachelor premiered. Months later, just one day before the The Golden Bachelor finale aired, reports began to surface that Turner quickly moved on from Toni Turner.

Gerry Turner in ‘The Golden Bachelor’ | Disney/John Fleenor

In a lengthy report by the Hollywood Reporter, several women stepped forward to claim Turner was a bit of a serial dater. One ex told the publication that she began seeing Turner just months after his wife died unexpectedly. She moved into his home and then was unceremoniously dismissed.

Rumors that Turner was rekindling a romance when he got the call for the show also surfaced. A friend told the publication that Turner had dated other women, too, and certainly wasn’t “kissless” as he claimed. The article painted a much different picture of Turner than he had presented.

Theresa Nist insists Gerry Turner’s past relationships didn’t lead to the split

Turner’s past relationships and all that was published in the scathing report gave The Golden Bachelor fans pause. Many wondered if Turner would abandon whomever he picked when things didn’t work out just so. His anonymous ex, who chose to go by just Carolyn, certainly painted the picture of a fickle man. Fans of the series hated that he seemingly lied about his history. So, did that play into the end of his marriage to Nist?

Theresa Nist | MEGA/GC Images

Viewers who watched the duo wed aren’t the only ones who thought Turner’s past might have led to the demise of his second marriage. Juju Chang asked Nist if Gerry Turner’s past relationship troubles and reports of less-than-chivalrous behavior played a role in the end of their marriage during their interview on Good Morning America. Nist insists that Turner’s previous romances had absolutely nothing to do with their divorce.

While The report blindsided the Golden Bachelor fans. Nist was not blindsided. She said her soon-to-be-ex had told her about the ladies he dated before the article was published. By the time the article hit the internet, Turner had already picked Nist. The couple was quietly engaged. If the past were going to factor into their relationship, it would have done so before they got down the aisle.