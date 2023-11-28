'The Golden Bachelor' star Leslie Fhima posted a photo of herself in Costa Rica after finale spoilers hit the internet. Here's what fans think.

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor finale is coming soon, and fans can see who wins Gerry Turner’s heart. Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist made it to the final two women and early spoilers note who allegedly wins. After the spoilers leaked, Leslie posted a cryptic Instagram post that had fans wondering what really went down.

[Spoiler alert: The Golden Bachelor spoilers ahead regarding the winner.]

‘The Golden Bachelor’ star Leslie Fhima adds a cryptic post to Instagram amid spoilers

The Golden Bachelor finale features Gerry Turner choosing between Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist. Gerry and Theresa had an early connection, as they both lost their spouses to illnesses. Theresa’s calm demeanor helps Gerry stay grounded, and he loves her for her ambitious career goals.

As for Leslie, she’s the fun-loving wild card of the competition. Gerry loves her energetic, youthful spirit, and her beauty wows him. Unfortunately, The Golden Bachelor spoilers note that Leslie gets her heart broken in the end, as Gerry chooses Theresa.

Leslie published a cryptic post to Instagram on Nov. 27, 2023, well after Reality Steve released his spoilers for the remainder of the season. She posted a photo showing her drinking coffee in bed alone in Costa Rica during the finale. She’s looking pensively off into the distance. “One sip of coffee and a daydream at a time,” she captioned the post.

Fans are hoping that the spoilers about Leslie’s ending are wrong. “I hope Realty Steve is wrong, I hope you get the final rose,” one fan commented.

“She’s telling us she didn’t get picked in this photo! Maybe it’s for the best! Leslie, you’re too good for Gerry!” another fan commented.

Gerry Turner says he ‘wears a smile perpetually now’ after his finale

The Golden Bachelor finale features Gerry Turner making the most difficult life decision. And early previews show him crying at the idea of hurting one of his two final women.

“I’m going to propose to the woman that I love and the woman that I want to start a whole new life with,” Gerry says in the teaser. “This is going to be the epic day that I’ve gone through all of this to enjoy.”

Unfortunately, while speaking to host Jesse Palmer, Gerry breaks down. “I took a really good person and broke their heart,” he says through tears. ” … The only time I’ve ever felt worse in my whole life is when my wife passed away, and this is a godd*** close second.”

Despite the difficult finale, Gerry reassured fans that he was incredibly happy with how his season ended. “I wear a smile perpetually now,” he said at the 57th annual CMA Awards, according to Today. “I’m very happy about where things finished.”

When is ‘The Golden Bachelor’ finale and After the Final Rose?

Gerry Turner chooses between Theresa Nist and Leslie Fhima during The Golden Bachelor finale airing on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET. After the finale, fans will see Gerry come face to face with his final two women again during the After the Final Rose special. The finale and After the Final Rose special are two hours in total.

“You’re seeing the end of his journey unfold in Costa Rica. And then, of course, we’ll have both women [and] Gerry there. We’ll all be watching it back for the first time together live,” host Jesse Palmer told Us Weekly. “The Women Tell All was kind of a twofer. It was sort of like a Women Tell All and an After the Final Rose. I mean, if that was any indicator of what this is going to be, I think this will be the most emotional AFR that the franchise has ever seen. I really believe it.”

Elements of this story were originally reported by Reality Steve via Instagram.

The Golden Bachelor finale airs on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at 8 pm. ET on ABC.

