A new photo of King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles has sweet ties to his grandchildren. The monarch released the snap along with news that he will be returning to public royal duties after three months of cancer treatment. But which grandchildren are reflected in the image?

King Charles released the photo to mark a milestone moment

On Friday, April 26, King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles released a new image to usher in the king’s return to forward-facing royal duties. He had subsequently stepped back from many of his scheduled appearances after treatment for cancer.

The Instagram image shows the monarch and his wife, both wearing shades of blue, photographed in an exterior setting. Charles is turned toward his wife, smiling, while Camilla looks directly at the camera.

The image, taken by portrait photographer Millie Pilkington, was a sweet nod to three of his grandchildren: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Pilkington was the photographer Prince William and Kate Middleton used to mark the siblings’ birthdays. She also captured images of Prince William and his three children, released to celebrate Father’s Day 2023.

King Charles Camilla Parker Bowles photographed to mark one year of their reign

Millie Pilkington photographed King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles to celebrate the first anniversary of their reign. The couple ascended to the throne as king and queen consort of the United Kingdom on May 6, 2023.

Alongside the photo was a caption explaining that the king would return to public duties. It subsequently detailed some of the tasks Charles and Camilla would take on in the coming months.

“His Majesty, the king, will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recovery following his recent cancer diagnosis. To help mark this milestone, the king and queen will visit a cancer treatment center next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients,” it reads.

“This visit will be the first in several external engagements his majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead. In addition, the king and queen will host their majesties, The Emperor and Empress of Japan, for a State Visit in June, at the request of HM Government,” it continues.

The statement concludes that Charles and Camilla remain “deeply grateful” for the kindness and good wishes they have received. It reads that 2024 has presented its “joys and challenges.”

This royal photographer is responsible for other iconic royal images

Millie Pilkington’s business website features other iconic royal photos she has taken throughout her career. She has snapped pictures of the royal children to celebrate their birthdays, as well as images of Prince William.

In 2023, Prince William and Kate Middleton hired Pilkington to shoot birthday images of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. For years prior, the Princess of Wales was the primary photographer for her children.

Pilkington commented on a sweet image she took of Prince Louis in a wheelbarrow being pushed by his mother. “So honored to have been asked by HRH the Princess of Wales to take a birthday portrait of Prince Louis as he turns 5.”

She continued, ” Of my two portraits released by the palace, this image of Louis in the wheelbarrow with HRH, The Princess of Wales, laughing down toward him, is my favorite. It not only captures Louis’s spirit and cheek but also his relationship with his mother and their fun together. You can’t help feeling joy, love, and laughter when you look at this photo.”

King Charles’ image shows the monarch relaxed after the stressors of the past several months. He revealed a cancer diagnosis in February 2024 and subsequently revealed a course of treatment.