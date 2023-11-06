Gerry Turner won’t give away the final rose on The Golden Bachelor until Nov. 30, but viewers have a lot of thoughts following the “Hometowns” episode. Since the episode aired on Nov. 2, viewers have taken to social media to bemoan Gerry’s inexplicable decision to tell multiple women he was in love with them. Some fans have chalked up Gerry’s declaration to a complete lack of dating experience, as he was married to his high school sweetheart for decades. That may not be the case. Gerry Turner reportedly had more than one girlfriend since the death of Toni Turner in 2017.

Gerry Turner tried his hand at love in a more organic way before appearing on ‘The Golden Bachelor’

While Gerry has spent the entire season of The Golden Bachelor enjoying the company of bright, vibrant, and beautiful women, it’s not the first time he’s entertained the idea of romance with someone other than his late wife. In October, The U.S. Sun spoke with Heather Lanning, a woman who is friendly with Gerry Turner from his time at a local bar.

Leslie Fhima in ‘The Golden Bachelor’ | John Fleenor/Disney via Getty Images

Lanning told the publication that Turner enjoyed the company of multiple women before agreeing to appear on The Golden Bachelor. She said the septuagenarian had dated a few women over the years. He met them either while spending time at a local bar or was introduced to them by friends. None of those relationships worked out.

Did Gerry Turner have any long-term girlfriends?

While Gerry dated a “few women,” according to an acquaintance, none of them lasted all that long. They were not short-term flings, either, though. The women Gerry dated before taking the role of the first-ever golden bachelor were with him for a “decent” amount of time.

While Gerry’s friend seems to have a lot of insider knowledge of his dating history, she isn’t giving away too many details, and neither are the ladies he allegedly romanced. So far, no one has come forward and identified themselves as the Indiana native’s ex-girlfriend. Perhaps that will happen when the show’s finale airs.

Does he actually find his next great love on ‘The Golden Bachelor’?

While the goal of any The Bachelor incarnation is for the eligible bachelor or bachelorette to find their forever love, that’s not always what happens. In fact, very few couples from the franchise find their perfect match, and many part ways with the suitor they give their final rose to pretty quickly after their season airs. Is Gerry one of the few that find their long-term partner?

Gerry Turner, ‘The Golden Bachelor’ used to own a niche fast-food business in the 1970s | Frank Micelotta/ABC via Getty Images

The retired restauranteur has been careful not to give anything away. In recent interviews, he’s spoken about being happy with his life and enjoying the experience. He even revealed he thinks back to his favorite moments from the show often. Still, he isn’t letting it slip whether he is with the woman he picked. We will find that out sometime in the next month, though. For now, everyone will have to be patient.