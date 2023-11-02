If history repeats itself, one of the eliminated contestants from 'The Golden Bachelor' will become the focus of 'The Golden Bachelorette.' We think these three women could be it.

The Golden Bachelor is coming to a close soon. The final rose will be handed out by the end of November in a two-hour finale. While viewers are excited to see who Gerry Turner picks for his next great love, there could be more to come. If The Golden Bachelor follows the same script as other incarnations of the dating show, everyone will see The Golden Bachelorette sooner rather than later. There are three contestants from the series that would make great golden bachelorettes.

Joan Vassos deserves another shot at love

Joan Vassos, a school administrator from Maryland, became a widow in 2021 before she even turned 60. She’s busied herself with work, family, and friends since then. Her decision to sign up for The Golden Bachelor, she once said, was her attempt to do something for herself. At the end of the day, though, family still won out.

Joan quit the competition after her daughter had a difficult birth experience. She headed back to Maryland to help her kids, putting her search for love on hold. She doesn’t seem against the notion of trying again, though.

Joan has also been using social media to comment on the series now that she has been eliminated, which suggests she doesn’t mind being in the spotlight. Could she carve out the time to find love as the main focus of The Golden Bachelorette? It could make for interesting TV. Tall, blonde, and stunning, there is probably no shortage of bachelors willing to fight for her attention.

Susan Noles was a fan favorite on ‘The Golden Bachelor’

Susan Noles and Gerry Turner didn’t have a love connection. Even though their relationship seemed to fall into the friends zone, she established herself as a favorite among viewers. Susan was upbeat and kind and seemed to care about Gerry’s feelings, even if she wasn’t in love with him. When she went home during week five, she wasn’t surprised, and neither were many viewers.

Susan didn’t make it to the finals of The Golden Bachelor. Still, bringing her back as The Golden Bachelorette would make sense. In an interview with People, Susan said she went on the show specifically to find love. While it didn’t happen with Gerry, she’s open to it still happening in the future. Susan also had a positive experience. It seems like she might be up for another round of reality TV stardom. We certainly wouldn’t mind seeing Kris Jenner’s doppelganger on ABC again.

Faith Martin could be the most traditional option to become ‘The Golden Bachelorette’

While we don’t know exactly which golden bachelorette will get sent home following the Hometowns episode this evening, there are plenty of theories that suggest Faith Martin will be the one to go. If that turns out to be true, Faith would be a traditional choice for an upcoming The Golden Bachelorette season.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ star Gerry Turner with Faith Martin | Disney/John Fleenor

Faith’s position as the third finalist isn’t the only reason she’d make a great bachelorette. The quiet and unassuming high school teacher from Washington has musical interests, a large family, and a robust social life, which could make for entertaining TV as men vie for her love. Faith, at 61, was one of the younger contestants, meaning the casting department could have a larger pool of potential bachelors to pull from for her.