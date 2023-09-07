‘The Golden Bachelor’ Is ‘Going to Save the Franchise,’ Fans Say

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, two franchises where men and women compete with one another to win the heart of one candidate, have been two of network TV’s most successful shows for years. Now, though, as a way of shaking things up a bit, ABC is launching The Golden Bachelor, a spinoff show that has …

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, two franchises where men and women compete with one another to win the heart of one candidate, have been two of network TV’s most successful shows for years. Now, though, as a way of shaking things up a bit, ABC is launching The Golden Bachelor, a spinoff show that has a 72-year-old man finding love with women who are closer to his age.

Fans are actually excited for the spinoff, with the concept already gaining plenty of traction on social media. And some fans say this new series could “save the franchise.”

Gerry Turner with his family | Brian Bowen Smith/ABC/Getty Images

Fans are already obsessed with ‘The Golden Bachelor’

The Golden Bachelor has already taken the franchise by storm, and its first episode hasn’t even premiered yet. The concept is simple: it functions the same way as a traditional series of The Bachelor, but this time, the man up for grabs is just a little bit older than the show’s usual contestants. The 71-year-old, named Gerry Turner, was encouraged by his children to do the show. Turner’s wife died, and his daughters want him to find love again. And the women he’s getting to know are right around his age as well.

Fans are already obsessed with the concept, and when ABC released images of the bachelor, fans were quick to give their excited opinions.

“This new spinoff is already going to save the franchise,” one user commented after photos were posted to the Instagram account.

“These pics are great!” one other person commented. “I wish Jerry well on his journey. I hope he finds his loving woman.”

“You can tell how kind he is from these photos!” another person wrote. “I think this will be a great season.”

It’s evident that people are excited to watch Gerry find love. And even more heartwarming is the fact that his daughters are the ones who encouraged him to join; it shows his whole family (and support system) is rooting for him to find love.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ premieres September 28

Those who are interested in watching Gerry find love will have to wait until the end of September; the show premieres on ABC on September 28. But until then, the franchise is doing a ton of promotional work to make Gerry one of the most sought-after bachelors in franchise history. He currently lives on a lake in Indiana, and he has an adorable dog who has been featured in plenty of his photos. His hobbies include pickleball and golf, which pretty much makes him similar to most other men in their 70s.

Gerry lost his wife, Toni, back in 2017 after a sudden illness. Speaking about her death, he says she was “robbed” as she died quickly and shortly after she retired. His daughters have been incredibly encouraging about the process, as they want to see their father happy again. Hopefully one of the 25 women featured on the show will be able to give him the best life possible. He said he is not opposed to marrying again, though time will tell if one of those women gets Gerry to get down on one knee.