Gerry Turner is the first golden bachelor, and he understandable needs some help with modern dating. His granddaughter is right there ready to give advice, though.

Gerry Turner will be the first eligible bachelor to take the stage on The Golden Bachelor, a spinoff of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. While the series will follow a similar flow to the original series, Turner will bring unique issues into the dating world. As a man in his 70s, Turner is unsure how to navigate modern dating, but he need not worry. He’ll have plenty of help from his family. Turner’s granddaughter has jumped in to help the retiree figure out how to text his dating prospect.

Gerry Turner’s granddaughter gave him texting tips ahead of ‘The Golden Bachelor’

The world’s very first golden bachelor needs a lot of help when it comes to upping his texting game. In a clip ahead of the upcoming series, Turner turned to his granddaughter to better understand what he needed to change to be successful in the modern dating world. His granddaughter was quick to point out that his text game could use some work.

She told her grandfather that it would be best if he stopped sending texts as if he were writing a legitimate letter, completely with “Dear name,” to start the conversation. Turner’s daughter jumped in to let him know that he didn’t need to sign each text with his name, as everyone knew who they were talking to already. Turner took the advice in stride, even laughing at himself for his texting faux pas.

Gerry Turner has been out of the dating game for a long time

It’s no surprise that Turner needs a lot of help from his children and grandchildren regarding dating. He’s been out of the dating game for a very long time. Turner was married for more than 40 years before signing up for The Golden Bachelor.

According to Today, Turner was widowed in 2017. The 71-year-old restaurateur revealed that his wife, Toni Turner, died in July 2017 after a brief illness. He noted that he took his longtime love to the hospital on July 7, and she died eight days later from a bacterial infection. The couple were high school sweethearts who wed in 1975. They welcomed two children and were married for 43 years at the time of her death.

When does ‘The Golden Bachelor’ premiere?

To watch Gerry Turner navigate the modern dating world, complete with text messages and a slew of eligible bachelorettes, tune into ABC on Sept. 28. The series will serve as a lead-in to season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise.

The Golden Bachelor, a spinoff of the iconic The Bachelor series, has been in the works since 2020.