'The Golden Bachelor' and 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 9 premiere on the same day. Here's what Bachelor Nation fans should know.

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2023 is nearly over, and fans can gear up for The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 premieres. The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 have the same premiere dates, so fans should get ready to dedicate their Thursdays to more Bachelor Nation content moving forward. Here’s what to know.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 20 finale spoilers ahead.]

‘The Golden Bachelor’ premieres on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET

Gerry Turner, the star of ‘The Golden Bachelor’ | ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

The Golden Bachelor officially has a premiere date — Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET.

This new series takes fans on Gerry Turner’s journey to find love after loss. Gerry’s wife, Toni Turner, unexpectedly fell ill with a bacterial infection that affected her kidney and liver in 2017. She died shortly after Gerry took her to the emergency room in 2017. Gerry and Toni were high school sweethearts, and now, at 72 years old, Gerry is ready to try again. And he suspects Toni approves.

“I think she’s probably seen me fail at a number of attempted relationships and dating, and I really think she would approve of this,” he said on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. “It’s positive, it’s energetic, it’s a way of communicating and finding the connection with a number of people, but specifically one special person.”

The Golden Bachelor premieres before Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 and is only one hour long.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9 premieres on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET

After The Golden Bachelor premieres on Sept. 28, 2023, Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 premieres the same night. Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 begins at 9 p.m. ET and will reportedly have two-hour episodes.

Early spoilers gave Bachelor Nation fans clues about who they might see hit the beach next season. During The Bachelorette Season 20 Men Tell All, a clip from the upcoming season of Paradise shows Brayden Bowers kissing Kat Izzo. Reality Steve discussed on his podcast, Daily Roundup, who fans can expect to see from Charity Lawson’s season.

“I know that Sean [McLaughlin’s] gonna be there at some point,” Reality Steve said. “Tanner [Courtad’s] going to be there at some point. They might be in the initial cast, I don’t know.”

“There’s obviously going to be many more from Charity’s season that go down there,” Reality Steve continued.

In a later episode of Daily Roundup, Reality Steve also mentioned Aaron Bryant. “Aaron didn’t win because that guy’s on Paradise. It’s clear that he didn’t win,” he said.

As for the women, fans can anticipate seeing women from Zach Shallcross’s season.

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 will likely begin in January 2024

Joey Graziadei, Charity Lawson, and Dotun Olubeko in ‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bachelor Nation fans are excited to hear more about The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise Season 9, especially with The Bachelorette Season 20 ending. The Bachelorette Season 20 finale and After the Final Rose special air on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, from 8 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET. Fans finally get to see who Charity Lawson chooses from her final three men — Joey Graziadei, Dotun Olubeko, or Aaron Bryant.

As stated previously, Aaron clearly doesn’t win, as he’s reportedly in Paradise. And early spoilers suggested that Charity chose Dotun, leaving Joey in second place. This likely means that Joey will become the next star of The Bachelor Season 28, though ABC has yet to confirm.

“Joey will be fine, seemingly they’re setting him up for the next Bachelor, but this s*** happened at the end of April. When this airs, it’ll almost be the end of August. He’s over it, and so should the fan base,” Reality Steve posted in August 2023.

With this in mind, The Bachelor Season 28 will likely air in January 2024.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.