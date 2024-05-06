Kate Middleton revealed her cancer diagnosis in March 2024 and has been out of the spotlight ever since. But Prince William is keeping fans calm with a recent update on Kate’s health.

Prince William has been holding down the fort while Kate Middleton focuses on her health. The prince continues to attend public-facing royal engagements, though Kate has been away from the royal spotlight since Christmas. The Princess of Wales revealed in a video in March 2024 that she had been diagnosed with cancer, but she came forward only after the press and public berated her for being absent for so long.

Despite Kate’s serious diagnosis, William continues to say the princess is “doing well” amid her chemotherapy treatment.

Prince William says Kate Middleton is ‘doing well’

A big part of William’s royal duties is interacting with the public. Many people stand and wait to greet the prince whenever he attends a public engagement. Recently, Kate has been top of mind for most Brits, and any time William greets fans, her name is always mentioned; William even dropped everything to retrieve flowers for his wife from two women in the crowd at a recent event.

During an event on April 30, William was greeting fans when someone asked about Kate — and he provided a brief but encouraging update. “Do you mind if I ask how your wife and children are?” one woman in the crowd asked, according to Fox News. William’s reply was short but sweet: “We’re all doing well, thank you.”

When the woman asked specifically about “Catherine,” William repeated himself, saying, “We’re all doing well.” It was a brief exchange, but William’s decision to acknowledge and answer questions about Kate’s progress is encouraging on its own. William has been attending public engagements but also balancing time with his wife and three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

When will Kate Middleton return to royal duties?

Right now, there is no timeline for Kate’s return. Kensington Palace has said that they will provide updates as needed but only if there is a reason. And so far, there has not been an update since Kate made her announcement back in March.

Kate has not revealed what type of cancer she has, what stage it is, or an official treatment plan. She only said that she was undergoing “preventative chemotherapy” and that she requested privacy so she and William could keep life as normal for their young children as possible. Although William has remained in the spotlight, neither Kate nor the kids have been seen since Christmas. The whole family opted out of Easter church services back in late March, and the next time they might be seen is Trooping the Colour in June, which is one event where William and Kate always allow their children to make an appearance. Still, there has been no word on whether Kate or any of the children will attend this year’s celebration.