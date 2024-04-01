On Easter Sunday, the royal family attended church together, and a number of royal women all arrived wearing the same color -- experts think it was intentional.

This year’s Easter Sunday service was King Charles’ first major public appearance since he was diagnosed with cancer back in February. The king has continued to maintain his role as monarch, but he has been doing so in a limited capacity with no public appearances. However, it was rumored that the king would do his best to attend Easter, and he did.

Kate Middleton was also diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, and she revealed in late March that she is in the early stages of treatment. Kate did not attend Easter services, but the other royal women in the family appeared to show subtle support for both Charles and Kate with their outfits.

Camilla Parker Bowles and King Charles on Easter 2024 | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Many of the royal women wore green to this year’s Easter Sunday service

The royal family always gathers at church on both Christmas and Easter. They greet members of the public, attend church services, and all leave as one unit. This year, a number of royals were absent, including Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their kids. With Kate and Charles both going through cancer treatment, some think the royal women intentionally wore green to show support for their family members.

“Green represents growth, symbolism that is especially apt during the Easter season, when themes of sacrifice, resurrection, and new beginnings abound,” stylist Francesca Cairns told Express. The media outlet also reports that the color green is the same color used to represent Macmillan, which is a British cancer charity.

Though it’s not absolutely clear whether the green was worn intentionally, it seems odd that Camilla Parker Bowles, Princess Anne, and Sarah Ferguson all chose to wear the color by accident. While Kate was not in attendance, she was likely very much missed by the family.

Princess Anne walks with Sarah Ferguson on Easter 2024 | Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

The royal family is working with a slim monarchy

When Charles took on the role of king, it was clear that he would be working with fewer royal family members than the queen had had in her monarchy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal roles in 2020, and the two have been living in the United States ever since. Prince Andrew was removed from his royal role after his friendship with the disgraced Jeffrey Epstein was revealed. And now, both Charles and Kate have stepped away from royal duties to focus on their health. While William is still attending royal engagements, he has pulled back to be with his family.

Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and their spouses are currently taking on the bulk of royal duties along with Camilla Parker Bowles. It’s unclear if or when Charles, Kate, and William will return to their duties, but it’s unlikely that Harry or Meghan will step in. It’s forced people to consider what British life might look like without a monarchy at all.