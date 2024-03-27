King Charles was diagnosed with cancer back in February 2024, and the king has had to step back from royal duties. But despite frustrations, Charles' treatment is reportedly 'going well.'

King Charles has had a difficult start to 2024, but through it all, he is trying to prevail. The king revealed a cancer diagnosis on February 5; it was reportedly found after he underwent a prostate procedure in January. Charles is also dealing with Kate Middleton’s diagnosis as well as still trying to work through things with his younger son, Prince Harry.

Through it all, though, Charles is still taking on any royal duties he can; his treatment is reportedly “going well” but he finds the restrictions to be “frustrating,” according to one royal expert.

King Charles | Tim Rooke/WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles’ cancer treatment is ‘going well,’ royal expert says

Charles surprised the world when he announced his cancer diagnosis back in February 2024. However, the king has remained quiet about what that diagnosis means; he has not revealed his cancer type, stage, or treatment plan. The diagnosis has caused Charles to take a step back from royal duties, but he has still attended meetings and done work where he can. Right now, Charles reportedly plans to attend Easter Sunday service on March 31, but an official RSVP remains up in the air, and it could be a day-of decision depending on how he is feeling.

According to royal expert Richard Fitzsimmons, Charles’ treatments are actually going quite well. “His attendance at the Easter Sunday Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, together with Queen Camilla and other members of the Royal Family is highly encouraging,” Fitzsimmons told Express. “It is clearly proof of the reports that his treatment is going well. Needless to say, the workaholic monarch reportedly finds the restrictions on his activities extremely frustrating.”

Last year, Charles completed the second-most royal engagements of any family member behind Princess Anne, which amounted to hundreds more than either Prince William or Kate Middleton. But he has been forced to slow down to take care of his health.

King Charles | Hannah McKay/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

It’s unclear when King Charles might return to royal duties

Right now, Charles is continuing to put his health first, though he has appeared in public — mostly in the back of a car, although he has waved to dedicated royal fans, which shows promise. Buckingham Palace has not given any indication of when Charles might return to royal duties, though if the suggestion that his treatment is going well turns out to be true, he’ll almost certainly return at some point.

Right now, much of the royal family has stepped away from the spotlight. Charles and Kate are out of duties indefinitely, and Prince William is reportedly taking several weeks off to be with his family. Camilla has increased her royal engagements, and it is expected that Prince Edward will do the same.