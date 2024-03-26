King Charles and the rest of the royal family have been going through a difficult time since the start of 2024. But insiders say Charles is determined to maintain a sense of unity throughout the whole royal family.

King Charles is running the monarchy with a whole lot going on. At the start of the year, the royal family’s biggest qualm was still the unsteady relationship between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the rest of the family. But that quickly shifted to the back burner when the king revealed his cancer diagnosis in early February.

Now, things have become even more difficult as Catherine, Princess of Wales recently revealed her own cancer diagnosis. Kate Middleton, who is married to Prince William, is the future queen. All the while there are still questions about the royals’ relationship with Harry and Meghan. But through it all, Charles is reportedly “determined” to keep a united front.

The royal family | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

King Charles is ‘determined’ to show ‘unity’ among the royals amid health troubles

When Harry learned of his father’s diagnosis (and potentially of Kate’s; it’s unclear exactly when she was diagnosed and when the rest of the family found out), he immediately flew from California to the UK to see his family. Though he has not been back, he did say in an interview that he was “grateful” for his family and that he loves them.

Meanwhile, Kate was struggling with difficult rumors surrounding her disappearance, with people attacking her health and her marriage. Of course, things have quieted down since she shared her diagnosis, but through it all, Charles is trying to keep the monarchy together.

“He [King Charles] is utterly determined to put on a show of unity for his family and reassure the public and wider world that the monarchy is stable, despite the current tumultuous period it is experiencing,” a source told The Mirror, according to Express. Charles, who has been undergoing cancer treatment, is reportedly still hoping to attend Easter church services. “The King is very much hoping he will be able to make the Easter church service but will make a final decision on the day.”

The royal family | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate Middleton is asking for privacy while she undergoes treatment

There isn’t always a one-size-fits-all cancer treatment. While Charles has made some appearances during his treatment, Kate’s video message suggested she wants continued privacy while she undergoes treatment.

Kate and William relocated their family to Adelaide Cottage back in 2022. The home is in Windsor, where William and Kate felt they could live a more private life — and give their young kids the same. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis all attend the same school outside of London, and Kate likely wants to maintain as much normalcy for her children as possible.

Right now, Charles is focused on keeping the family together while Kate is focused on healing. It’s unclear when or if the palaces will provide further updates.