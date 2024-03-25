Kate Middleton and King Charles have always been close, and the king reportedly made a trip over to Windsor to see the Princess of Wales before she revealed her cancer diganosis.

King Charles and Kate Middleton have more in common than just being royals. Both the current monarch and the Princess of Wales have started 2024 by revealing cancer diagnoses, and it’s certainly shaken the royal family and the world.

Kate recently released a message announcing her diagnosis, and sources say Charles traveled to Windsor on March 21 to have a sit-down with his daughter-in-law, after which he was left “feeling very emotional.”

King Charles with Kate Middleton and Prince William | Danny Lawson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles and Kate Middleton reportedly had a sit-down lunch before her announcement

The Princess of Wales shocked the world when she revealed that she has cancer. Kate first took a leave of absence after Christmas, when Kensington Palace announced that she had undergone abdominal surgery and would be out until at least Easter. Based on Kate’s video message, the palace was unaware of the cancer at the time of the initial announcement. Kate said that upon further testing, cancer cells were found.

A source told Daily Mail that Charles made his way to Windsor on March 21 to speak with the princess, which was the day before her video message was released. “The King left his lunch feeling very emotional,” the source said. “They are very close and he thinks of Catherine as his daughter … There is no doubt there is a lot they can share and can use each other for support during their own deeply personal cancer battles.”

As many know, Charles revealed his own cancer diagnosis in early February. Immediately following the announcement, Prince Harry flew to the United Kingdom. At that point, it’s likely Kate was already aware of her diagnosis, and it’s unclear if Harry was informed at that time. Ultimately, though, it seems the royals have been working through two difficult diagnoses for quite some time.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Camilla Parker Bowles, and King Charles | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate Middleton says she is ‘getting stronger’ despite being in the early stages of treatment

In Kate’s video, she hinted that part of the reason she had taken so long to announce the cancer is because she was working with Prince William to best explain the situation to their children. William and Kate have three kids: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. It makes sense that William and Kate had to be careful about how they explained their mother’s health to the young ones. She has said that she is “getting stronger every day.”

Kate asked for continued privacy while she undergoes treatment, and Charles released a statement through Buckingham Palace saying that he was “proud” of his daughter-in-law for having the courage to speak out. Prior to Kate’s message, there had been nasty rumors surrounding her absence — even ones that attacked her marriage and family. It seems that the drama surrounding the royals has simmered down a bit now that she has set the record straight. Kate’s biggest focus right now is healing, and she does not have a set date to return to royal duties.