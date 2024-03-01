Kate Middleton has been out of the spotlight since Christmas, and people are wondering why -- despite that the palace issued statement about her health. Should the public be entitled to more information?

Kate Middleton has remained out of the public eye since she was last spotted at the royal family’s Christmas service on December 25. But somehow remaining out of the spotlight has led to Kate being more talked-about than ever. The Princess of Wales underwent a planned abdominal surgery in mid-January, which the royal family said would leave her in the hospital for up to two weeks and then recovering for the next two months.

However, people are questioning why Kate has not been spotted out in public in any capacity since leaving the hospital. Some are demanding answers, while others think the duchess has a right to privacy. Who is right?

Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Typically, when a high-ranking government official undergoes any sort of medical procedure, it is public knowledge. So, if President Biden went into surgery for any reason, the White House would let the public know, as his role is to serve the public. With that said, that does not necessarily mean the White House would reveal every little detail about the president’s procedure. While the public is right to expect some kind of word from the royals, the royals did their due diligence of explaining that Kate had surgery and she would be out of commission. Realistically, Kate still has a right to keep those more personal medical details private.

While some royal fans think Kate is absolutely entitled to her privacy, others don’t agree. It’s caused the internet to go up in arms with wild conspiracy theories about what happened to the princess — and has left people debating whether or not she should share more details. People have even been comparing the situation to Meghan’s treatment within the royal family.

“Kate deserves the same negativity Meghan received. It’s funny to see these double standards when it comes to Kate,” one person commented on an Instagram post.

“People need to realize when it comes to her health, Catherine does not owe us anything!” another person wrote on a different Instagram post.

Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The comparison to Meghan Markle was seen on multiple social posts, though the connection is a bit confusing. The royal family never once spoke about anything regarding Meghan’s personal life; they never revealed her medical records or anything of the sort, so the comparison doesn’t exactly make sense. It seems that even in the midst of someone recovering from surgery, people still love to pit Meghan and Kate against each other.

Ultimately, it seems the family will continue to ignore the rumors (though they did re-issue a statement to say that they wouldn’t be issuing constant statements about Kate’s health). Kate is expected to return to royal duties sometime after March 31.