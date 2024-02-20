Kate Middleton's been at home continuing to recover following a nearly two-week hospital stay in January 2024 and she's reportedly 'secretly kind of enjoying the downtime,' TV shows and all.

Recovering from surgery reportedly includes “guilty pleasure” TV for Kate Middleton. No, it’s not The Crown, the award-winning series about Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, in which a college-aged Kate is depicted, sheer fashion show dress and all. Rather, the Princess of Wales is said to be watching reality TV and a steamy period drama.

‘Bridgerton and ‘The Kardashians’ are among Kate’s ‘guilty pleasure’ TV shows while recovering from surgery

“It’s been a very challenging time” for the Wales family, per a report from OK! Magazine. However, it’s also meant lots of rest for Kate at Adelaide Cottage, the family’s home in Windsor, England, near Windsor Castle.

A source told the outlet Kate has made time for “reading” and TV. Kate’s been “streaming her guilty pleasure shows, like Bridgerton and The Kardashians,” they said, noting the mother of three is “secretly kind of enjoying the downtime.”

The source also said Kate’s recovery is bringing her and Prince William back to “simpler” times.

“Being home like this reminds William and Kate of earlier days when things were simpler, and they didn’t have such busy schedules,” another source said. “The focus right now is for Kate to get well so she can be back on her feet and return to royal duties.”

Kate’s last public appearance prior to the surgery in January 2024 came on Christmas Day 2023 when she and other royals stepped out for the traditional walk to church.

Prince William and the kids are doing what they can for Kate during her recovery

The Prince of Wales is not the only one taking care of Kate while she recovers from surgery. He’s also getting help from family member, including their children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5

“They have been telling Kate stories, bringing tea, and making her soup,” a source told the outlet. “Charlotte even arranged a spa day. She [Kate] needs to rest, but Kate doesn’t have the heart to turn them away.”

Meanwhile, William’s “taken over the kitchen,” they said. “He’s quite good at it, too. He’s whipping up oatmeal and smoothies and roast chicken.

Sharing William has “even made Kate’s favorite curry,” — she’s a well-known fan of spicy food — they added the father of three “has a new appreciation for everything that Kate does.”

The Princess of Wales’ ‘planned’ abdominal surgery happened on Jan. 16, 2024

At the time of writing, Kate is just past the one-month mark since undergoing a “planned” abdominal surgery. Kensington Palace announced the hospital stay on Jan. 17, 2024, saying Kate had been admitted to The London Clinic a day earlier.

The 42-year-old royal then spent nearly two weeks recovering before returning home, where she’s continued recuperating.

The palace also noted the Princess of Wales is expected to return to public appearances and royal duties after Easter, which is on March 31, 2024.

So it looks like Kate has plenty more time to watch The Kardashians and Bridgerton. Maybe Keeping Up With the Kardashians or Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story are next.