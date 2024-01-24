Prince William Isn’t Reportedly Handling Kate Middleton’s Hospitalization That Much Better Than George, Charlotte, and Louis

Although Prince William's probably 'feeling emotional' about Kate Middleton's hospitalization, a royal expert says he's 'perfectly placed' to help Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis through it.

It’s likely a tough time at the Wales house amid Kate Middleton’s abdominal surgery, according to a royal expert. The Princess of Wales’s husband, Prince William, and their three children are all likely experiencing a mixture of emotions ranging from stress to confusion. But the Prince of Wales is “perfectly placed to help” their kids through this.

Kate’s recovering in the hospital after abdominal surgery

The Princess of Wales is taking an extended break from royal duties after being admitted to the hospital for a “planned” abdominal surgery.

Kensington Palace, William and Kate’s official office, released a statement on Jan. 17, 2024, saying the 42-year-old had undergone surgery a day earlier. However, they didn’t offer any specifics on the reason behind Kate’s hospital stay.

Kate, the palace said, would recover for 10-14 days in the hospital before “returning home to continue her recovery.”

They also shared that Kate’s likely not making any public appearances until after Easter, which falls on March 31, 2024.

Kate’s surgery announcement came just hours before Buckingham Palace released a statement saying her father-in-law, King Charles III, would soon be hospitalized for an enlarged prostate.

William is likely ‘bewildered’ and George, Charlotte, and Louis ‘confused’ by Kate’s hospitalization

Kate undergoing surgery has, according to royal expert Jennie Bond, probably left William, as well as their kids, somewhat baffled.

“He’ll [William] be feeling emotional, stressed, and probably rather bewildered by this sudden turn of events,” Bond said (via Express).

Meanwhile, William and Kate’s children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, “are certain to be feeling a bit confused.”

“Keeping the routine going is important,” the expert went on. That means driving the kids to and from classes at Lambrook School and having dinner together. There for the kids is William, who, as Bond noted, has experience in this area.

“William is, sadly, perfectly placed to help,” she said. “He knows exactly how it feels to be worried about your mum [sic], and, in his case, to lose her.”

“So he will be taking extra care to reassure the children and tell them as much, or as little, as he judges they need to hear.”

William’s already visited Kate in the hospital, the children are expected to follow

Prince William | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

On January 18, one day after Kate’s hospitalization announcement, William visited his wife at The London Clinic, a private hospital in London, England.

Photographs obtained by the New York Post showed William behind the wheel of an Audi with his protection detail following in a Range Rover.

William reportedly left The London Clinic shortly after 12:30 p.m. following a morning spent with Kate.

As for George, Charlotte, and Louis seeing their mom, Bond shared it’s only a matter of time.

“I’m sure that as soon as it is appropriate, William will take them to see her in [the] hospital,” the royal expert said. “Because children need that kind of face-to-face reassurance. They’ll be FaceTiming a lot, I’m sure, and showing them that Mum’s [sic] alright.”

At the time of writing, Kensington Palace hasn’t provided any further updates on Kate’s condition.