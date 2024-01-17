According to a royal author, the Princess of Wales was not told she couldn't visit the queen when she was dying. The family just didn't want the Duchess of Sussex there.

The day Queen Elizabeth II died is a date etched in history forever as millions of people around the world mourned the passing of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. Since her death on Sept. 8, 2022, there has been a lot of speculation to go with the mystery of what happened in her final moments.

We know some members of the royal family didn’t reach the queen’s bedside before she took her last breath. It’s believed that was due to Prince Harry holding things up because he kept arguing and insisting his wife, Meghan, fly to Balmoral with him after he was told no. In an effort to calm him down, Harry’s father said Prince William’s wife (formerly known as Kate Middleton) was not permitted to come either. But now according to a new biography, Kate was never told such a thing and did not go to see her grandmother-in-law before she died for another reason.

Queen Elizabeth II standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry recalled the phone call he had with his father in his memoir

In his explosive memoir Spare, which was released less than four months after the queen’s death, Prince Harry detailed that phone call from now-King Charles telling him he could fly to Scotland to see his grandmother without Meghan.

According to the duke’s account, Charles warned him that the queen’s health had “taken a turn.” Harry wrote: “I immediately texted Willy to ask whether he and Kate were flying up. If so, when? And how? No response. Meg and I looked at flight options.”

But then Charles informed his son that Meghan was not welcome at Balmoral with him. That infuriated Harry who called his father “nonsensical” and “disrespectful” and recalled: “I wasn’t having it. Don’t ever speak about my wife that way.”

At that moment, the now-king said he simply didn’t want lots of people there and that Kate was asked not to come either. That satisfied Harry as he replied: “Then that’s all you needed to say.”

Reports Kate was asked to stay home when Queen Elizabeth died like Meghan are false

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle walk in a procession behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II | Phil Noble – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Now a new biography about the king’s accession to the throne titled Charles III: New King, New Court The Inside Story, claims that statement wasn’t actually true and just something Charles said to calm Harry down and get him moving.

Royal biographer Robert Hardman wrote that Kate had not been asked to stay home but she decided on her own to stay behind in England. The author noted that the reason is because she thought it was best to stay home with her children–Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis–and support them as they attended their first day at a new school.

The Daily Mail reported that Hardman spoke to a palace insider who said Kate’s absence was “by luck rather than judgment, but it made it a lot easier to tell Harry that he was coming alone.”