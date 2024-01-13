A video going viral shows just how disgusted the Princess of Wales looked when she had to be around the Duchess of Sussex following Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, it was expected that the royal family would put on a united front with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle despite their rift. But while many were expecting them to be civil, no one expected Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) to show up with them at Windsor Castle and do a walkabout. Their appearance was the first time the foursome were seen all together since Meghan and Harry’s primetime TV special with Oprah Winfrey.

In the Sussexes’ explosive interview with the former talk show host, the duke described his relationship with his brother as “space” and the duchess claimed that Kate made her cry during a bridesmaid dress fitting. While the princes acted just fine around each other, Meghan looked as though she was nervous. And Kate also had trouble masking her emotions the entire time. In fact, a video has gone viral showing the Princess of Wales reacting with disgust when she looks at Meghan just before the couples begin their walkabout.

The look Kate gave Meghan during their first public appearance together since the interview

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle proceed to greet well-wishers outside Windsor Castle after Queen Elizabeth II’s death | Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images

Before the monarch’s death, Meghan had only returned to the U.K. after she and Harry stepped down twice. Once was during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee although they were not seen with or believed to have interacted with William and Kate at all. The next time was in early September 2022 for a charity awards event but they weren’t expecting any family reunions, that is until the queen died on Sept. 8, 2022.

On Sept. 10, the Waleses and Sussexes showed up on the Walk at Windsor Castle to view tributes to Queen Elizabeth and thank the well-wishers gathered there. All eyes were on the couples as cameras rolled. But just before the walkabout began, Kate shot Meghan a look that many missed.

On Jan.3, a video uploaded to Tiktok titled “This Look Says All” shows Kate, William, and Harry walking over to greet a staffer outside the castle. As Meghan heads over and does the same, the princess glares at her with a look of disgust. So far the 20-second clip has over 750,000 views, more than 12,000 likes, and hundreds of comments.

One user wrote: “After all their bad treatment of Wills and Kate, on Oprah, Netflix … MM dared to say the words ‘Waity Katie’ to Oprah … they still dare to appear in front of Wills and Kate? Very embarrassing.”

Another observed: “Harry hid behind Kate looking down and William looked down. Kate was handling business and the men were letting her. It worked because MM is NEVER coming back to the UK.”

“Look of horror on Kate’s face, awkward,” a third said. And a fourth opined that another reason the princess may have appeared ticked off at that moment is because the duchess crossed in front of her and William which is “a big no-no.”

Some also said that they felt bad for Meghan that day and one person commented: “Meghan looks so lost, how can anyone enjoy seeing someone being like this. Kate is mean.”

Kate reportedly called walkabout with Meghan one of the ‘hardest things she ever had to do’

It’s been reported that appearing with the Sussexes after the queen’s passing was something Kate found particularly difficult.

In the book Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed author Robert Jobson wrote about some of the things that went on behind the scenes that day including the impromptu walkabout.

The royal biographer revealed: “Catherine later admitted to a senior royal that, such was the ill feeling between the two couples, the joint walkabout was one of the hardest things she’d ever had to do.”